Delightful holiday gifts under $50

Itchy-skin season, we meet again. This body-care kit from Canadian brand Céla includes a balm, a rich cream, a body scrub and a greaseless hand cream our beauty director is obsessed with, all in artfully illustrated tubes.

Glow Recipe set, $28, sephora.ca

The gift of glowing skin is always appreciated. This Glow Recipe set includes the K-beauty brand’s most loved product of the moment: Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. Even Glamzilla swears by it, so you know it’s good.

Parachute baby towel, $39, parachutehome.com

For the new parents on your list (we’re sure there are a few), this hooded towel is luxuriously soft and will keep babies warm and cosy after bath time.

Uniqlo vest, $49, uniqlo.ca

This lightweight down vest is ideal for layering under a wool winter coat on polar vortex days (but also great on its own when spring hits), and it’s so compact that you can bundle it into your purse if you overheat.

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask in Red Camellia, $36, sephora.ca

Designed in collab with Daniel Martin (a.k.a. Meghan Markle’s go-to MUA), this limited-edition tinted lip treatment features Japanese peach extract, squalane and camellia oil for soft, rosy lips.

Maison Simons vase, $28, simons.ca

Make their space pop with this sculptural two-tone glass vase, which highlights a single standout stem to perfection.

