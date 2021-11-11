10 beauty gifts sets that are truly worth it

Every expert will tell you: You can create great makeup without great brushes. The thing is, good-quality brushes can cost a pretty penny, which is why they’re a great thing to invest in via a good bang-for-your-buck gift set. This one from Sephora Collection features everything you need to enhance your eyes and complexion.

Goop GoopGenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio, $58 ($84 value), thedetoxmarket.ca

Since launching last year, one tube of Goop’s lip balm has been selling every minute. Now, the brand has created two new versions tinged with the perfect amount of colour: a muted rose and a sheer garnet. They’re joined by the original clear formula in this trio that’s sure to keep your lips juicy and luscious all winter long.

Westman Atelier Les Petites Clean Glow Trio I, $97, net-a-porter.com

No one does glowing skin quite like Gucci Westman. The longtime makeup artist to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston has perfected that California girl gleam to a tee, and lucky for us, she’s infused her secrets in her eponymous makeup line. This trio of complexion enhancers makes for the perfect starter pack: You’ve got the most natural-looking highlighter you’ll ever encounter (it’s completely clear and sparkle-free, yet leaves you more luminous than Gwyneth after a juice cleanse), a creamy blush for a healthy, rosy flush, and a super blendable contour stick for subtle definition.

Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Set, $87 ($144 value), kiehls.ca

Marvel at the many wonders of vitamin C thanks to this power couple from Kiehl’s. You get a full-size bottle of the brand’s much-lauded Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, a supercharged serum that smooths, evens and protects skin, as well as the eye version, clinically shown to help decrease the look of lines, crow’s feet, dark circles and puffy eyes.

Clinique Ultimate Eye Line-Up Set, $33 ($89 value), nordstrom.ca

Four eye pencils (an intense charcoal, a deep aubergine, a midnight blue and a chocolate brown), a super easy-to-use (promise!) black liquid liner and my personal favourite mascara of all time (trust me, it’s perfect in every way possible) — all for just $33. Run!

It Cosmetics Customizable Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ Set, $62 ($87 value), sephora.ca

If my skin could write a holiday wish list, I’m 100 per cent sure these two items would be on it. It Cosmetics’s top-rated Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ does it all, combining coverage, moisture, sun protection and a natural, luminous finish that just won’t quit. And because it’ll soon be winter and we live in Canada, hyaluronic acid is always a good idea. Dry skin, you say? Don’t know her.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets