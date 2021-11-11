Fluffy-lined shoes for that all-day slipper feeling

Birks are a classic for a reason — it’s no wonder we’re looking for ways to wear them year-round. Whether you pair the shearling-lined version with ankle socks for a sock boi vibe or wear them around the house, you’ll feel like you’re walking on the fluffiest of clouds.

Jimmy Choo shoes, $1,225, jimmychoo.com

Slip into pure luxury with these decadent Jimmy Choo ballet flats. Made from teddy-esque faux fur and adorned with crystal straps, they will be the star of your at-home holiday cocktails.

Sorel boots, $190, sorelfootwear.ca

Winter will be arriving any minute, we’re afraid. Make sure you’re prepared with a pair of shearling Sorels, which not only look on-trend but are super warm and water-resistant.

Dr. Martens boots, $260, drmartens.com

It doesn’t get more iconic than a pair of Docs, and these Chelsea boots were made for pounding the streets with a chunky platform and fluffy lining.

Golden Goose sneakers, $990, ssense.com

If you were wondering whether sneakers could get even more comfortable, we have the answer. These shearling kicks envelop your feet in softness, slip on and off and come complete with a glittered star for a touch of pizzazz.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more