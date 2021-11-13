Gear up like an Olympian: Get ready for ski season with five expert-approved essentials

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

You can skip the need to lug around a lot of ski equipment by renting some gear at your destination. But you can’t rent everything — nor should you, says Ashleigh McIvor, who won the gold medal in ski cross for Team Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and now offers lessons at Whistler Blackcomb as part of the B.C. resort’s Ski with an Olympian program. Here, she breaks down her gear recommendations.

For best-fit footwear

In McIvor’s opinion, having your own boots is a must, even if you ski only once a year. “They’re so specific to your individual feet,” she says. “They transfer the information from your body to your skis, and you’re not going to perform as well if there’s any disconnect.” Ideally, you’ll stop off at a local shop where an expert will recommend and adjust the perfect pair for your foot shape. But if you’re strapped for time, at least read up on the different fits. McIvor, for example, often owns Lange boots because they’re made for wider feet.

Lange LX 90 W ski boots, $480, sportinglife.ca

For cosy luxury

“Boot heaters are the most amazing little things,” McIvor says. They can be on the pricier side, but worth the splurge because they keep feet warm, important for safety if you’ll be out on the slopes for long periods. McIvor is a fan of the Thermic brand — she’s had hers for 10 years and only recently had to replace them because of standard wear and tear. Just do yourself a favour and have your boot fitters install the heaters for you, or you’ll risk damaging the wires.

Thermic Heat C-pack 1700 BT boot heater set, $450, fanatykco.com

For stylish shades

“A pair of goggles is probably one of the most crucial pieces other than ski boots,” McIvor says. Yes, they can be a style statement, but they’re also key for protecting eyes from the sun, reducing glare off the snow and improving depth perception. Right now, the skier favours the Oakley Line Miner goggles, designed to sit super close to the face to enhance peripheral vision, plus Prizm Snow Hi pink lenses, which work in sunny, snowy or overcast conditions.