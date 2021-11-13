Hawaii, away from the bustle: Where to travel if you want to escape the tourist throngs

If you’re planning to escape winter’s chill in Hawaii, you’ve probably heard that overtourism concerns have also been heating up there. In some cases, visitors trying to avoid the beaten paths have inadvertently worn other trails into ecologically or culturally sensitive areas, much to residents’ dismay.

But as I discovered on recent travels across three islands, it’s easy to enjoy a diverse range of uncrowded, authentic experiences — exploring native forests, learning about ancient and modern agriculture, and sightseeing in historic small towns — and still go where you’re not only welcome but invited. Here are some lesser-known activities to add to your next Hawaii itinerary.

Down to earth on Maui

Sandy beaches may be the Valley Isle’s biggest draw, but the western flanks of Kahalawai (the Hawaiian name for the West Maui Mountains) offer unique opportunities to escape sunning throngs and learn about the land through local agriculture.

At the Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate factory in the upper reaches of Lahaina, guides shuttle small groups on the 90-minute Maui Chocolate Tour to the company’s 20-acre cacao orchard, located at even higher elevation. Walking through the delicious shade of some 8,000 trees, my group spotted bulbous red, yellow and orange cacao pods growing straight from tree trunks. Harvested by hand, the alien-looking pods yield a pulpy mass of seeds, which are dried and roasted to become cocoa beans — the main ingredient of chocolate.

The back story of former biotech entrepreneur Gunars Valkirs’ sustainable farm and chocolate company, which includes cacao sourced from Ecuador, is also intriguing, but nothing beats tasting his wares in the orchard’s open-air tower with panoramic views. Of the individually wrapped napolitains, I’m still craving the dark milk chocolate flavoured with Mapulehu mangoes, also grown on the farm. Don’t have time for the tour? The factory hosts tastings from its rooftop pavilion, plus sells a tempting assortment of chocolate pastries, drinks and bars.

About 10 kilometres south lies Olowalu Valley, where a non-profit group called Kipuka Olowalu encourages volunteers to sign up for a morning shift to help restore its 72-acre cultural reserve with taro fields and native plants. I may not remember how to prune the papery leaves of aalii, but I’ll never forget being welcomed into the valley with a traditional Hawaiian chant.

Time travelling on Kauai

While condos, hotels and vacation rentals keep places like Hanalei, Kapaa and Koloa hopping, the relative lack of accommodations on the Garden Island’s arid West Side means the historic town of Waimea remains largely untouched by time or tourism. Of course, its history — and all of Hawaii’s — was irrevocably changed by the landing of British explorer Capt. James Cook and crew on Waimea’s dark sands on Jan. 20, 1778.

Just east of where Cook’s ships anchored lies Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park, home to a brief incursion by Russians in the early 1800s. Kauai’s last king, Kaumualii, allowed rocks from a temple in his royal compound there to be used to build a star-shaped fort. An eight-foot bronze statue of the king was installed at Pa‘ula‘ula — the site’s now-reviving Hawaiian name — last March and immediately draped with leis. A statue of Cook, erected in 1928, stands largely neglected in a sliver of park in town.