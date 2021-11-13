Travel news: Get engaged at an iconic landmark, find Canada’s best restaurants, raise a glass at Toronto’s historic hotel bar

Romcom worthy

NYC’s Empire State Building recently launched “Happily Ever Empire,” where the smitten can pop the question in a dedicated corner of the 86th-floor observatory — and toast with a bottle of bubbly afterwards. The experience also comes with a private guided tour of the art deco skyscraper, as well as access to the 102nd-floor observatory for Instagrammable photo ops and iconic city views. Priced at $1,000 U.S. per couple, the package is a not-so-modest proposal.

Destination dining

Air Canada’s latest list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants is now out. The roundup is unranked for 2021, instead naming winners in specific categories, including Best Fine Dining (Toronto’s own French gem Pompette), Best Bar Dining (JinBar, Calgary’s Korean‑style fried chicken and pizza joint), Best Trailblazer (Tropikàl Restobar, a Pan‑Caribbean spot in Montreal) and Best Hotel Restaurant (Terre, inside the Alt Hotel in St. John’s, NL). See all the winners at canadasbestnewrestaurants.com.

Raising the bar

At Toronto’s historic Fairmont Royal York, the recently revamped and reopened Library Bar is ready for our return to hobnobbing over nightcaps. Tucked in a stealth, easy-to-miss corner of the grand hotel, the cocktail den has been refashioned with a modern spin on Roaring Twenties style — velvet, fringe, patterns and pops of colour. On the reimagined menu is the potent signature drink, the Birdbath Martini, made with your choice of Quill gin or vodka, and poured for you rather theatrically tableside.

Festive spirit

The Charlottetown Christmas Festival is back (Nov. 12 to Dec. 19), with plans both new and classic. Shop the Victorian Christmas Market (Atlantic Canada’s largest open-air market, Nov. 26 to 28) or the weekend Peake’s Wharf Christmas Village, bring your kids for horse and wagon rides, or take in the merry live music, among the many activities.

State of the art

Hong Kong’s highly anticipated M+ has just opened to the public. With 17,000 square metres of exhibition space and 33 galleries, it’s one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary visual culture anywhere. Admission will be free to all visitors for the first year. The landmark is part of the West Kowloon Cultural District, a new arts quarter on 40 hectares of reclaimed land by Victoria Harbour. Coming soon to the same district: the Hong Kong Palace Museum, slated to open next year.