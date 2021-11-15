S&P/TSX composite edges lower, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading led by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.49 points at 21,759.04 after closing at a record high to end last week.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 103.12 points at 36,203.43. The S&P 500 index was up 5.74 points at 4,688.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.58 points at 15,856.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.86 cents US compared with 79.59 cents US on Friday.