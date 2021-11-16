The most charming gifts under $100

It doesn’t get more classic than gifting a pair of PJs during the holidays. This year, skip the tartan and up their sleepwear game with this cheetah-printed cotton set that looks extremely expensive in a quirky way.

Hermès nail polish in Vert Écossais, $63, hermes.com

We all know some of the best things come in small packages, especially small orange packages.

Keurig mini coffee maker, $80, keurig.ca

This single-serve coffee maker is slender and compact, allowing anyone to brew a good cup (using recyclable K-cup pods) in the comfort of their own dorm room, office or studio.

Merit Tinted Lip Oil Set, $96, meritbeauty.com

Merit’s limited-edition lip oil set (in four new shades) is perfect for splitting up into individual stocking stuffers — or as one delightful present for that friend who needs all the lip colour options.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Solution Set, $95, caudalie.com

Know someone planning a trip this holiday season? This travel-friendly skin care set from the much-loved French pharmacy brand is all they need to throw in their carry-on.

R+D. Lab tumblers, $114, matchesfashion.com

Forgive us, this gift is technically not under $100 (unless you buy the also-lovely clear version). But these mouth-blown tumblers from R+D. Lab in collaboration with cool-girl photographer Alice Gao are just too good not to include. Also, we’re sure someone on your list really deserves them.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca