S&P/TSX composite down; inflation helps gold

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the industrial, telecommunication and financial sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.21 points at 21,643.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 175.42 points at 35,966.80. The S&P 500 index was down 6.72 points at 4,694.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.22 points at 15,961.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.39 cents US compared with 79.68 cents US on Tuesday.