TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the base metals sector helped lead the Toronto stock market lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 22.89 points at 21,630.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 145.43 points at 35,785.62. The S&P 500 index was down 0.20 of a point at 4,688.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.74 points at 15,931.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.13 cents US compared with 79.40 cents US on Wednesday.