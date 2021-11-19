S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy sector fell amid a drop in oil prices, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.70 points at 21,614.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 161.46 points at 35,709.49. The S&P 500 index was up 4.60 points at 4,709.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 103.60 points at 16,097.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.12 cents US compared with 79.27 cents US on Thursday.