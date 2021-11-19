Is $779,000 overpriced for this old bungalow in Ajax? This real estate agent says it’s ‘madness’

“They feel like they can charge $150,000 more than they paid for it one year ago. That’s madness,” said Litchmore. “Someone will buy this in a second for $720,00 or $730,000. Nobody wants to pay $780,000 for this.”

The bungalow was once very popular in Ajax, but is now an “anomaly”, Litchmore says, as the town is flooded with new townhomes and brick homes that have at least three bedrooms and are two storeys tall.

There is a potential to raise a family here as there’s access to transportation, the lake, schools, shopping and recreational centres, but Litchmore says there are better options in the town.

“I think it’s going to be hard to find somebody that’s going to bring their young family to Ajax for a house like this,” said Litchmore. “The vast majority of people that come to Ajax, they’re coming for a new house and a house with space and a community where they could raise their family.”

For the price, Litchmore thinks it’s not appealing to any specific demographic but could be for someone that wants to buy it as a rental property. In the future the property could also expand to become multiple townhouses due to its massive lot size, but it doesn’t appear that the particular neighbourhood is developing yet, Litchmore says.

Tips to finding a place like this: You’ll likely be searching for older homes in newer neighbourhoods to land something like this, Litchmore says.

While these houses may be old, there is interest for buyers as it’s relatively close to nature while still having quick access to transportation to Toronto with Ajax GO Train and the highway 401 nearby.

Libaan Osman is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Reach him via email: losman@thestar.ca