Longing for home, I set off for ‘le petit Canada’ — a wonderland of natural beauty just a few hours from Paris

After an arduous trek up to the 556-metre-high Rocher de la Pérouse, what’s left of our breath is taken away by a sweeping panorama of the park’s misty hills, reminiscent of the Ottawa Valley. We absorb more sensational views — and a French history lesson — visiting the 2,000-year-old remains of Bibracte, once the capital of the Gallic Aedui tribe.

Although drizzle keeps us from the canoe ride I was hoping for, we experience the park’s famed lakes, and fulfil the “Canadian Dream” of a lakefront cabin, by staying at the Domaine de la Cabane Verte. Set above the Lac des Settons, the largest of the Morvan’s six lakes, the small resort has 42 wooden cabins and vardo-style caravans as well as a range of outdoor activities, from classic water sports to forest bathing.

“We’ve created a place where people can find themselves, to reconnect with the cosmos,” explains founder Marc Halévy. Sitting on our cabin’s deck, tree-framed view of the lake and raindrops pattering overhead, the serene setting does bring me closer to nature and reminds me of the restorative properties Canadian cottages also offer.

Discovering the Morvan’s nature isn’t only done by the eyes and feet. We’re in France after all, where products of a region’s terroir are essential to what makes it unique. Protecting environment areas and cultural heritage in peril is a fundamental mission of Regional Natural Parks. To foster this, sustainable products can earn the label “Valeurs Parc.” We seek these out during our stay, from wine made by the Vignerons de la Colline Éternelle, a wine co-operative at the foot of Vézelay, to a new cheese, la Cabrache, invented in part by the Ferme du Rebout near Bibracte.

The Morvan’s culinary heritage is most famously celebrated at the Relais Bernard Loiseau. A historic coach inn revitalized in the 1980s by innovative late chef Bernard Loiseau, since his 2003 death, Patrick Bertron has been in charge of its renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, La Côte d’Or.

“Every dish on the menu has an aspect of the Morvan,” Bertron tells us before we sample his gastronomic take on the region’s terroir. “There are many more surprising things in nature than in a vegetable garden.”

Bertron sources local products to the greatest extent possible, including some foraged in the park’s forests. The Relais’ links to the local nature carry over into its five-star hotel, featuring Morvandian wooden beams, traditional Burgundian tiles and stone fireplaces. After our days of outdoor explorations, our weary bones appreciate its award-winning spa.

“People come here to recharge their batteries,” says Dominique Loiseau, Bernard’s widow, who manages the Bernard Loiseau Group along with their children. She bought a piece of land a short drive from the Relais, where they plan to expand with an ecolodge and nature experiences. With ponds, fields and forests, it’s her “little piece of Canada.”

Did I discover my own little piece of Canada in the Morvan? Not a replica, but instead I get the best of both worlds: a place where the red maple leaf is swapped for yellow sycamore, and cheddar for Cabrache; a place where natural beauty comes with generous helpings of cuisine and culture.

Accommodation and travel assistance were provided to writer Lily Heise by Le Relais Bernard Loiseau, La Cabane Verte and Maison du Parc, which did not review or approve this article. Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.