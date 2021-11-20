Unplug at this luxe, new wellness resort — right in the middle of the Costa Rican rainforest

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Do you have trouble unplugging even on vacation? Set your out-of-office reply and ignore all distractions at the tranquil Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, a sprawling retreat opening this month by the foothills of Costa Rica’s Talamanca Mountains.

The backstory: Costa Rica is home to one of the world’s five Blue Zones — regions where locals typically live over 100 years — and this new resort has taken the health theme to heart. Every element of your stay is designed with well-being in mind: the relaxing, rustic-chic esthetic, the on-site activities that connect to nature, and the holistic spa run in partnership with the Well, best known for its NYC-based mind-body mecca.

The space: On the 180-acre property, you’ll find 50 one- and two-bedroom casitas (from $1,307), ranging from 788 to 1,798 square feet. The earthy, boho spaces are outfitted with four-poster beds (in select rooms), tactile jute rugs, textured throw pillows, leather armchairs and plants throughout. Each cottage comes with compa service (a dedicated concierge who’ll personalize itineraries), and some also feature vaulted ceilings, private pools and stone terraces with outdoor dining space.

The dining: Among the five different eateries, the signature spot is Grano, where the Central American-influenced menu offers modern takes on traditional dishes, like roasted pumpkin with a spiced pineapple salsa using seasonal ingredients from the resort’s organic garden. There’s also Cienfuegos, a Korean barbecue-inspired spot where you share family-style dishes, cooked over a dried-coconut-husk fire, while a rodeo-style horse show unfolds. The property is home to a coffee farm, so stop by Mercado to taste-test the brews, along with pastries and snacks.

The extra amenities: The spa is one of the resort’s key draws, and you’ll find a wide array of services, movement classes and other programming. All treatments, which draw inspiration from ancient Talamancan traditions, start in the Casa de Agua with a purifying water experience, including an herbal exfoliation and clay ritual. Sign up for a 90-minute riverside massage, a consultation with a personal health coach, or guided yoga and forest bathing. Beyond the spa, there’s a family pool and an adults-only pool, and stables offering horseback riding around the grounds.

The nearby sights: When not unwinding in the spa or your casita, venture out into the forest for hiking along the Calientillo River, birdwatching, picnics by a waterfall and even tree climbing. Off-site explorations can also be arranged: the hotel will co-ordinate home-cooked lunches at neighbouring farms, trips to Chirripó National Park (including Costa Rica’s highest point, Mount Chirripó), and snorkeling and diving in the Pacific Ocean.

Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.