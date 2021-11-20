Is it uncool to wear pantyhose? Ask The Kit

“I’m shopping for a holiday party dress, but I just don’t think I can do bare legs anymore! Not after so many months in cosy clothes! Plus, I’m feeling like my pasty late-fall legs need some help. In the ‘old days’ I would just grab a pair of pantyhose and feel more pulled together and polished in my dress-up gear. But I’m worried pantyhose are old-fashioned. Are they cool or uncool?”

News flash: Pantyhose are back in fashion! Even sheer pantyhose. Even nude pantyhose! I think this reveal is big enough to occupy its own paragraph.

I’m with you; I don’t think I have worn sheer hosiery since about 1995, when I began emulating the chic European fashion editors who braved all weather with bare legs under their chic pencil skirts. This mass move away from stockings was a full-scale swing of the fashion pendulum, one that lasted a quarter-century (unless you work in finance or on a flight crew, where stubborn dress codes for female employees have endured).

In 2015, the New York Times called not wearing pantyhose “a power move, one that indicates the vigour of youth and the muscle tone of Pilates and possibly further implies the brevity of a stroll from a hired car to a reserved table.”

In those bare-legged years, I must have tried every glowy, glittery, bronzy leg makeup that hit the market, leaving a trail of schmeared stains on sheets and sofas, and sparkle on my date’s suit trousers from sitting next to me. The winter-palid leg look is one few can pull off (see Pilates and limo ideals above), and everyone has little imperfections — varicose veins, scrapes, bruises, scars, ripply skin — we would rather cover up.

Perhaps it took a pandemic of pyjamas and sweatpants to make us yearn for silky, smooth legs again and the pleasurable formality of hosiery. The trend re-emerged with leggings under skirts for spring 2021, a throwback shout-out to the early years of this century. Then this October, Harper’s Bazaar ran a shopping spread of covetable tights, complete with an assortment of sheer options. Fancy tights have been spotted on Lady Gaga, who wore fishnets to great acclaim for the U.K. premiere of “House of Gucci,” paired with platform boots and a purple Gucci dress with a thigh-high split to better show off the hosiery.

I grew up on Hanes and L’Eggs commercials on TV, and pantyhose were sold as youthful, sexy and empowering. So, I’m ready to go back. And just think of the entire generation that has never worn stockings and can now play with a brand new accessory!

So, bring on the pantyhose. Except, we don’t call them “pantyhose” any longer: part of the hosiery rehabilitation project has included a name change. The word to use now instead is “tights.” “Tights” used to just mean opaque leg coverings, but now includes sheer styles. Tights is a British expression, an import from the country whose royal women are quite literally not allowed to go out of the palace without sheer tights on. Americans tend to use the word “nylons,” in reference to the breakthrough technology that replaced silk stockings with nylon versions just before the Second World War.

“People really don’t like the word panty,” says Xenia Chen, a Toronto tights entrepreneur who formerly worked in finance (and struggled with a stocking mandate). Her company, Threads, offers direct-to-consumer tights (20 denier sheer, with tone-matching technology, and 60 denier opaque) with an optional subscription service.

She came up with Threads when she got tired of “either spending $10 a pop on drugstore tights of terrible quality,” or spending six times that for European brands such as Wolford or Falke. These rip, too — they just break your heart a little bit more. “I thought, ‘How come we don’t have a better product that is thoughtfully designed and well-priced?’” She also noted that “control top” hose “often made you feel like a sausage in a casing.” So she did her research and found out, to no one’s surprise, that most hosiery conglomerates are run by men.