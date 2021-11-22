This 30-year-old Toronto lawyer making $100K paid off OSAP through crypto investments. Can he buy a house in the city?

“I don’t have expensive hobbies other than an expensive boutique gym membership that costs about $250 a month, which I value and would like to continue,” Ricky added.

With a stable job and no debt, Ricky is wondering how he can better position himself to buy a home in Toronto.

We asked Ricky to share a week of his spending to get a better idea of his finances.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc., on Ricky’s goals.

Ricky says this is the first time he has had a significant income after becoming a lawyer earlier this year. Despite this, he has amassed over $100,000 of savings and is debt free at 30. If he can bank his higher income instead of spending it, he should be able to save a lot of money in the coming years.

Many lawyers are self-employed and that comes with challenges and opportunities, but it sounds like Ricky is an employee with a defined benefit pension plan. He figures it could more than cover his retirement one day and it may well do so. Pension plan members do not get much RRSP room so Ricky may have to do his saving primarily in his TFSA.

He mentions he has a bit of cash savings but most of his assets are in cryptocurrencies. Most crypto has appreciated significantly recently, so it’s hard to criticize a strategy that has paid off. But putting all your eggs in one basket, whether cryptocurrency, junior mining companies, or meme stocks, is risky. I would encourage him to consider a more diversified portfolio, including stocks.

Cryptocurrency cannot be held in a TFSA account either, at least not directly. You can buy cryptocurrency exchange traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds and there are a few options that are eligible to hold in registered accounts. If he expects his crypto to appreciate, it might as well be in a tax-free account. Cryptocurrency profits are taxable if you buy and sell by way of a digital wallet, so that is a drawback.

Ricky may aspire to buy a house that he can raise a family in but, given that he’s single now, I would not be in a rush. It could be many years before he needs the extra space, and his housing costs may be unnecessarily high in the interim. The average home price in Toronto is up 149 per cent between September 2011 and September 2021, but the likelihood of the same thing happening over the next 10 years is awfully low. Renting for a while or buying a condo that works for a single guy for now may not be a bad idea.

Ricky admits to splurging more than he wants to on takeout and those costs made up a lot of the spending in the expenses he tracked. But with a great pension and money left over every month from his salary, he seems to be living well below his means. He does not have a car and his discretionary spending is low otherwise. So, it can be OK to overspend on some things as long as your overall spending and saving is sufficient.

One thing I would suggest is to check his disability insurance coverage. He pays life and dental insurance premiums but has no dependants and a broken filling is not going to make or break him. A disability that prevents him from working is a big risk. If he has a defined benefit pension, his employer is likely to offer group benefits, including disability coverage. But for high income earners, there are often monthly maximums, so that income may not be fully replaced in the event of a disability.

Results: Spending in week 1: Spending in week 2:

How he thinks he did: “In terms of weekly spending, I didn’t change anything significantly this week,” Ricky said, adding that his day-to-day spending isn’t of big concern.

“I think I haven’t significantly changed my way of living since starting to make more money, which has allowed me to live below my means,” he added.

Take-aways: After reading the advice, Ricky realizes there were several things that he had not considered, specifically around getting disability insurance. “I never considered it before, but it does seem like something that would be more important than the dental insurance I pay for,” Ricky said.

It was also reassuring to see that because he’s landed a well-paying job, he can indulge a bit.

“Comforting to hear that I can overspend on somethings as long as my overall savings and spending patterns are reasonable,” Ricky said. “I am not going to worry too much about my eating out since it does save me time and I enjoy doing it.”

Ricky’s main takeaway is to consider his investments in more detail, outside of the money he’s put in cryptocurrencies.

“I will consider diversifying my investments. It made sense to invest in more high-risk ventures when I didn’t have any significant financial resources, but considering my current financial position, I think it might make sense to invest in safer options,” he said.

Finally, can Ricky buy a house? Should that be his main goal? While Heath has mentioned not to rush, Ricky is still set on buying a property as he’s anxious about the housing market.

“I would still like to buy a house considering the ever-increasing lack of housing supply in Toronto and the lack of interest in politicians of all levels of government in addressing the situation, which makes me think housing prices will only continue to go up,” he said. “But, I may start of with a condo, considering the advice.”

