The January crude oil contract was up US$1.75 at US$78.50 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 17.4 cents at US$5.04 per mmBTU.

Crude prices rose even though the U.S. and several other producers announced tapping into their strategic petroleum reserves. That's meant to lower gasoline prices and tame inflation, but crude prices rose because the actions didn't meet expectations, Cieszynski said.

"I think what probably happened is that we're in this buy-on-rumor, sell-on-news kind of situation where people have been talking pretty seriously about opening the stockpiles for like a week now. And the price of oil has come down."

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.70 cents US compared with 78.86 cents US on Monday.

The heavyweight financials sectors was also up on the day as Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia shares were up 2.4 and 1.3 per cent respectively on higher bond yields and the prospect of interest rate increases.

"If rates go up again they can actually start making money from lending," he said, adding that rates rise because the economy is robust, which will result in banks decreasing their loan loss provisions.

The situation should reinforce Canadian banks announcing dividend increases in their upcoming quarterly results.

Technology was the big laggard, following the lead of the U.S. sector. It lost 1.6 per cent due to rising bond yields with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. down 7.9 per cent and Shopify Inc. off 1.7 per cent.

Technology stocks typically do worse in higher-rate environments because future profits are less attractive to investors.

Best Buy shares plunged 12.3 per cent as concerns about tighter sales margins outweighed solid earnings. Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were also hit in a sign that companies which profited from the stay-at-home economy were taking hits as the situation goes back to normal, said Cieszynski.

Materials also moved lower, dropping 1.1 per cent on a drop in gold prices. Centerra Gold Inc. fell 5.5 per cent while Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was down 4.9 per cent.

The December gold contract was down US$22.50 at US$1,783.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.7 cents at US$4.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LSPD, TSX:SHOP, TSX:CG, TSX:FVI, TSX:ERF, TSX:CPG, TSX:CVE, TSX:TD, TSX:BNS, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press