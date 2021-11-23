The BIPOC-owned brands on Aurora James’s wish list

Aurora James, the Toronto-born creative director and founder of accessories label Brother Vellies, has decisively made the leap from New York designer to global power player. She’s also a clear-eyed moral voice in the often morally compromised fashion world. Last year, she fronted Vogue’s September 2020 issue, in a portrait painted by contemporary artist Jordan Casteel. This fall, James dressed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala, outfitting the congresswoman in a custom Brother Vellies gown with the words “Tax the rich” splashed across the back. That same week, James made Time‘s list of the year’s most influential people, a testament both to her dedication and the sweeping influence of her most significant initiative, the Fifteen Percent Pledge.

When James created the pledge in 2020, she was clear and unapologetic about her goal: for Canadian and U.S. big-box retailers to dedicate 15 per cent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Now, nearly 30 major retailers have signed on, which, she says, has generated more than $10 billion in sales for Black-owned and Black-founded brands. “In the first half of 2021 alone, more than 385 Black-owned businesses have developed meaningful relationships with our 28 corporate pledge-takers,” says James, who was moved to develop the pledge following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the subsequent Black Lives Matters protests. “What started as an Instagram post has turned into a non-profit organization with a full team that works incredibly hard each day towards the pledge’s goal of closing the Black wage gap.”

But it’s not always smooth sailing. James admits there have been hurdles in convincing certain businesses to get on board (she notes that fields like the food industry have “just as much of a diversity problem” as the beauty industry but don’t get the same amount of attention). And while meeting the benchmark of 15 per cent can be seen as a tall order for certain retailers, the number is proportionate to the population of Black Americans living in the United States.

Canadian brands are setting their own goalposts. A 2016 census report showed that 22.3 per cent of Canadians identify as visible minorities. In May, Sephora Canada announced its goal to match that number, committing to dedicate 25 per cent of its brand offering to BIPOC-owned businesses. Indigo, which was the first Canadian retailer to join the pledge, doubled its year-end target to include BIPOC-owned brands in its displays, as well as increasing representation across the business. “Retailers like Indigo have shown why the Fifteen Percent Pledge is so important,” says James. “Brands who have surpassed the 15 per cent benchmark have helped to meet and exceed our goals while also helping a community of people that have been historically excluded for far too long.”