Energy and tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite

TORONTO — Strength in the energy and technology sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.90 points at 21,522.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.92 points at 35,755.88. The S&P 500 index was down 1.05 points at 4,689.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.58 of a point at 15,774.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.86 cents US compared with 78.70 cents US on Tuesday.