First Drive - 2022 Hyundai Kona N

Inside, the N love continues with special N sport seats, Performance Blue detailing on the seats, gearlever and the two wheel-mounted N mode buttons as well as a big red button there with “NGR” stamped on it. That stands for the whatever-you-say “N Grin Shift” system, which provides a 10 horsepower boost for 20 seconds once pressed.

While the seats are a little more heavily bolstered than the items found in other Konas, even the wider-hipped among us – a category in which I include myself – will be perfectly comfortable. Back seat space, meanwhile, is about what you’d expect from a vehicle this size, which is to say that most will probably use it only for the kids, as it should be. Or for more storage as the seatbacks can of course be folded down flat.

The 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster is modifiable and gets an additional “performance” style that has you feeling like you’re looking at something in one of those touring car racers. There’s also a performance readout accessible from the main 10.25-inch display that provides data such as a G meter, lap time, and your oil and coolant temps. That is quite the sight considering the crossover environs in which you’re sitting.

Speaking of modifiable: there are a number of pre-baked powertrain and chassis modes, but you can also customize your own mode and map those profiles to the two N buttons on the wheel, just like you would in a BMW X3M, for example. Personally, I liked a Sport throttle with a slightly relaxed chassis, as it provided the comfortable ride you’d expect from a crossover, but with some nice added punch when it came time to dip in to the throttle. I don’t love the reciprocating knob used to flip through the drive modes, however. A simple button to press – as is found in the Elantra N – would be my preference. It’s just less finicky.

There is some real punch here, too. Torque comes nice and low in the rev band so you get some great zip right off the line, more so if you activate the launch control system via those performance pages. After that, each gear is banged home with deliberation and speed, and with pleasingly low shudder from the driveline. This is a proper dual-clutch ‘box that is a joy to flip through with the easily-accessible wheel-mounted paddles and it’s another step into moving the Kona N into a class above other subcompact trucklets of its ilk.

The handling, meanwhile, leaves said ilk in the dust because it is a well-sorted affair that gets the important addition of an electronic limited slip differential. I tested the Kona N on rain-slicked surfaces including Sonoma Racetrack in California and you can feel that eLSD working. Almost as soon as that inside wheel started spinning during a turn, power would be diverted to the outside wheel to help pull you through. It makes the Kona N feel that much more unstoppable in treacherous conditions and you have to like that from your performance crossover. The brakes have also been enlarged and pad material improved so you’re well covered on the deceleration side of things as well.

Indeed, you’re covered for pretty much everything when it comes to the Kona N. Yes, it’s too bad there’s no manual option, but at the same time, I’ve sampled the Elantra N with both transmissions and it isn’t as clear-cut a win for the manual as I thought it would be. That is to say the dual-clutch auto is a great ‘box and a good fit for the Kona, and would likely be the transmission of choice even if the manual were offered.

Gas-powered, electric, high performance– is there anything the Kona can’t do?

