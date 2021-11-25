Save big on beauty with these stellar Black Friday deals

NORDSTROM: Nordstrom started its Black Friday sale early and is currently offering up to 50 per cent off a huge selection of products, including this super luxe Tom Ford lipstick, available in a wide array of shades. It’s normally $72 but can now be yours for just $36. What are you waiting for?

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Silk Bloom Restorative Treatment, $52 (was $74), shuuemura.ca SHOP HERE

SHU UEMURA: Until Nov. 29, Shu Uemura is offering 30 per off its entire website. And if you spend $150 or more, that discount jumps to 35 per cent. A free gift with purchase will also be added to your order if your purchase is over $120. A little tip: If the change of seasons has your hair feeling dry, brittle or a little limp, bring it back to life with this superstar mask. It regularly receives stellar reviews and we couldn’t agree more. The lightweight formula transforms strands in minutes, leaving them softer, smoother, shinier and way more manageable.

M.A.C Cosmetics Extended Play Gigablack Lash, $19 (was $27), maccosmetics.ca SHOP HERE

M.A.C COSMETICS: Until Dec. 1, get 30 per cent off your order on the M.A.C website (the offer is site wide, though a few exclusions apply) without even entering a discount code. Nab the brand’s many made-in-Canada bestsellers, including this genius lengthening mascara that stays put for up to 16 hours without smudging yet comes off in seconds with just a little warm water. You’ll also receive a free eyeshadow and mini lipstick with purchases of $70 or more.

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, $92 (was $115), muradskincare.ca SHOP HERE

MURAD: Score 20 per cent off the entire Murad skin care site (if you haven’t tried the brand’s bestselling Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, now’s your chance!). Just enter the code CM2021 at checkout. You’ll also get a free full-size bottle of the Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector (which normally retails for $80) when you spend $180 or more.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, $51 for 125 ml (was $68), kiehls.ca SHOP HERE

KIEHL’S: Starting today until Dec. 2, get 25 per cent off the entire Kiehl’s website. That discount gets bumped up to 30 per cent if you spend $150 or more. You can also score a 14g-jar of the brand’s iconic Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado at half off until November 28. Last but not least, Kiehl’s rewards members will receive a five-piece gift with purchase with orders over $150. We highly recommend grabbing a jar of Kiehl’s much raved about Ultra Facial Moisturizer, the ideal face cream to fend off winter dryness.

JB Skin Sävvi Le Masque Floräl $76 when you spend over $100 (was $95), jbskinsavvi.com SHOP HERE

JB SKIN SÄVVI: For years, Oprah and Michelle Obama have been flying in Jennifer Brodeur to receive her famous facials. (Oprah reportedly even built a treatment room in her home for the Montreal facialist!) Experience some of her skin-changing magic at home with her bespoke range of products, now 20 per cent off if you spend $100 or more. (We highly recommend trying the mask above, a blend of camomile, calendula and cornflower. It’s sprinkled with real flower petals and revs up radiance in just 15 minutes). Also good to know: Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 10 per cent of all sales will be donated to Le Chaînon, a local women’s shelter in Quebec.

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets