Where the bison roam again: In Alberta, the Métis Crossing cultural centre is expanding into a year-round destination

Following the creaking wheels of the horse-drawn Red River cart, I join a group of revellers as they climb up from the banks of the North Saskatchewan River and toward the site of a Métis camp. We’re re-enacting a traditional Métis bison hunt — but with a twist. Instead of capturing the animals, we’re celebrating their release back into their natural environment.

Moments later, livestock trailers pull into the nearby paddock and the doors open. Out thunder the wood bison, their hooves beating so loudly I can imagine how they must have once made the land tremble underfoot. Continuing at full gallop, the animals run until they disappear into a distant patch of boreal forest.

“The buffalo hunt was central to our culture. But we hunted until they were gone,” says Métis Crossing board member Arthur Cunningham. “Now we’re putting them back.”

The release of woods, plains and rare white bison (often referred to as buffalo), elk and heritage Percheron horses into the 380-acre wildlife park at Métis Crossing was a dream either 12 or 160 years in the making, depending on whom you ask.

It’s been 12 years since the founding board of Métis Crossing first envisioned a cultural centre just outside Smoky Lake, Alta., where visitors could explore the banks of the North Saskatchewan River and make a journey into the heart of Métis culture through experiential, hands-on learning. But it’s been around 160 years since the last bison — or “bufloo” in Michif, the language of the Métis — roamed these hills.

The goal of Métis Crossing is to evoke that long-ago time, but also to give a voice to the oft-misunderstood modern Métis Nation, one of the three recognized groups of Indigenous peoples in Canada, whose distinct culture and language evolved from combined Indigenous and European ancestry during the fur trade.

Since 2005, the cultural centre, set on a historic Métis river lot about 100 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, has welcomed summer visitors to its 19th-century farm setting for camping, canoeing, archery and craft workshops. Now, the release of the bison in September marks its expansion into a year-round destination, currently slated to reopen Dec. 10.

In addition to the wildlife park — officially called the Visions, Hope and Dreams at Métis Crossing Wildlife Park — the centre has a new, 40-room boutique lodge designed by Métis architect Tiffany Shaw-Collinge. The guest rooms feature traditional art, including hand-sewn quilts made by the New Dawn Métis Women’s Society. In the winter, you can fall asleep to the peaceful sounds of the countryside and then wake up and take part in a range of Métis experiences.

“Tales from the Trapline,” for example, teaches Métis trapping skills, including snowshoeing, setting a snare and building a survival shelter, while “Whispers from the Stars” includes Indigenous storytelling through the night sky. Other activities include cross-country skiing, Métis finger weaving and beadwork, and interpretive tours of the wildlife park.

At the release of the plains bison, we reach the final paddock where they’re being set free. Sixty million of their kind once roamed the grasslands. By 1889, just 541 animals were left. The reintroduction of the bison isn’t just about conservation — it’s an act of reconciliation. It will further the centre’s mission of sharing culture in a meaningful way, as large gatherings for bison hunts each spring and fall were what allowed the Métis Nation to develop its own laws, judicial systems and culture.