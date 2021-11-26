Driving up to Collingwood or the Blue Mountains? Make a delicious detour to the food scene in Grey Highlands

Grey Highlands has long been known for its proximity to Ontario cottage country, and its natural wonders (the Beaver Valley, the Bruce Trail, the Niagara Escarpment). But more recently, it’s become a destination for a different scene: culinary delights and superior sips, in part due to an influx of Toronto food-industry expats pivoting to greener (and currently, snowier) pastures. Here, a list of delicious detours for the next time you’re road tripping two hours north.

For lunch to go: Marilynne (19 Toronto St. N., Markdale)

Owner Brandon Bannon named this restaurant after his grandmother, who skipped Toronto back in the ’60s to live (and dine) off the land. Now Bannon, formerly a sous chef at Antler on Dundas West, has done the same. The focus is on unfussy, high-quality ingredients, mostly sourced from farmers in the area. Currently the café offers sandwiches for takeout, but dine-in dinner service is coming soon.

For weekend provisions: The Savvy Co. (88 Collingwood St., Flesherton)

Some of us have that friend who always knows the best wines and cheeses. For everyone else, there’s the Savvy Co., a purveyor of regional bounties, including can’t-find-it-at-the-LCBO reds, whites and ciders, artisanal cheeses and locally roasted coffee. This is an essential stop if you’re heading to a friend’s cottage for the weekend and want to ensure a repeat invitation.

For small-batch beers: Still Fields Brewery (317 714 3rd Line, Meaford)

When this farm-based microbrewery opened in September, the founders thought they had enough product to last the season. Instead, their inventory — three small-batch ales and one lager — ran dry in the first month. To meet demand, co-owner Steve Ormsby (a former film and TV guy in Toronto) entered Still Fields in a local Dragon’s Den-style contest and won the $14,500 pot based on his passion and deep roots: Ormsby’s family has been farming in Meaford for six generations.

For dinner at your place: Smith Dining (Grey County)

Erin Smith was ascending Toronto’s culinary scene as chef de cuisine at McEwan when she and her family decided to go the Green Acres route. Now she’s bringing fine dining into the homes (and second homes) of Grey Highlands with her private chef experience. Designing custom menus and working with a serving staff (i.e. her husband, Brandon Smith, a fellow Toronto hospitality vet), she offers the ultimate dinner party, with zero stress or cleanup.

For sourdough slices: Cutie Pies Pizza & Wine (Markdale)