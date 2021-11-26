As a European food journalist, with only a faint idea of American gastronomy, I set out on a culinary road trip through the Deep South

The pie has just the right balance between the tang of the citrus and the sweet creaminess of the condensed milk. It nods to the joys of convenience in America, where a shop-bought base can make more sense when time and money are limited.

I see this out on the road, too. The drive-through, an American invention, even transformed the types of fast food that were popular in the U.S. from the 1950s onwards. The burger became big because it can be eaten on the go, with one hand, while driving.

In a bid to steer clear of burgers, I head to Nashville’s Husk, the restaurant credited for elevating traditional Southern food to gourmet standards. It’s here that I have my first serving of impressively tasty grits.

Endemic to the Americas, corn was a staple for Native Americans before European colonists arrived. The settlers adopted it, grinding down the corn and combining it with water to create a filling, polenta-like dish. At Husk, grits are taken up a notch with a topping of delicate microgreens, giant grilled shrimp and pearls of beetroot that pop satisfyingly on first bite.

So many places I visit on this culinary road trip nod to classic American dishes, but with sophisticated twists. In Jackson, Mississippi, at the Old Capitol Inn, for instance, the fried chicken is made lighter with a Japanese-inspired coating of panko bread crumbs. In New Orleans — where devilled eggs are a mainstay — I eat at Bar Marilou, which eschews the dense mayonnaise and egg yolk filling in favour of soy, popping rice puffs and spring onion, served up with a side of burlesque.

It’s in New Orleans that I dive into bowl upon bowl of gumbo and jambalaya. Shaped by French, Spanish, West African and British influences, the dishes are the very mixing of cultures in a pot. And here, more than anywhere else, I can taste the European culinary flair.

French settlers gifted New Orleans with indulgent, creamy roux, but at Costera — an Uptown restaurant blending Spanish coastal dining with a Louisiana kick — I learn the city’s flavours are bolder and spicier thanks to the Spanish and West African influences.

When I cook with Anne Leonhard and Harriet Robin at the New Orleans School of Cooking, they explain that people are fanatical about food here.

“You go to the grocery store and you speak with the people next to you in line about what you’re going to do with that piece of meat you’re buying. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black, white, Hispanic, Jewish, Vietnamese, whatever — the food is what brings us together,” says Leonhard.

Leonhard is of Cajun descent; the group of French settlers, or Acadians, landed in Louisiana after being expelled from modern Maritime Canada. Hence Cajun spice, a mix of paprika, garlic powder, pepper, oregano and onion powder that’s distinct to New Orleans. Then there’s Creole cooking. Robin explains that “Creole” means anyone of mixed ancestry (regardless of ethnicity) born in Louisiana after the colonies settled. The definition speaks to the blending of cultures and flavours celebrated here.

At Commander’s Palace, an institution since 1893, the weekend is enough of a reason to party. I’m served up a three-course brunch at a table decorated with balloons. Next to me, someone is cooking up a bananas Foster, a flambéed dessert native to New Orleans, in which cinnamon is sprinkled into the flames for fireworks-like sparks.

It’s a real show of indulgence, and I’m forced to pop the top button on my jeans. I expected this, but I didn’t know it would feel so good. By preserving and reinventing traditional dishes of the American South, innovative chefs and home cooks alike are adding a new meaning to soul food. There’s no stodge in sight — just pure Southern comfort.

Anastasia Miari is the co-author of “Grand Dishes” and the journalist behind “Food Trippin’,” a new travel and food podcast available through Spotify and iTunes. Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.