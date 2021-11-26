Where to eat, drink and shop in Calgary: Jinhee Lee, the chef behind Canada’s ‘best bar dining,’ shares her favourites

Calgary is Canada’s third-largest municipality, but for chef Jinhee Lee, who originally hails from South Korea’s bustling Incheon, it has a strong sense of community you don’t always find in urban centres.

“The people here are really warm-hearted and laid-back,” says Lee, who runs JinBar (24 4th St. NE), a lively Korean fried chicken and pizza restaurant, just northeast of the downtown. “This city is really comforting — it feels like visiting your grandparents’ house.”

Lee, also known for competing on season six of “Top Chef Canada,” has lived in Calgary for almost 15 years, and after taking a year off from the local culinary scene to spend time in South Korea, returned last year to open JinBar with a renewed sense of passion.

The move paid off: earlier this month, the spot was named Best Bar Dining on Air Canada’s 2021 Best New Restaurants list, earning recognition for dishes like 12-hour marinated fried chicken (offered in four flavours) and bulgogi-topped pizza.

When not helming JinBar’s kitchen, Lee enjoys roaming around Calgary. The next time you’re in the city, add her favourites to your trip list.

For a fresh brew: Caffè Beano (1613 9th St. SW, Calgary)

A city staple since 1990, Caffè Beano holds a special place in Lee’s heart because it’s the first place she grabbed a coffee when she moved to Calgary back in 2006. Lee loves the specialty dark espresso blend and freshly baked goods, like the Cowboy Cookie with chocolate chunks, crushed walnuts and dried apricot. “It has a relaxed atmosphere, and there are always people there reading or just having conversations,” says Lee. “I fell in love with it.”

For classic comfort food: Namsan Korean Cuisine (507 10th St. SW, Calgary)

When you have to work long hours, it can be hard to find a late-night place serving what you’re craving. That’s why Lee likes heading over to Namsan, which is open until midnight six days a week. It’s her favourite place in the city to grab traditional Korean comfort food, such as pork jjigae (a spicy stew) or beef sashimi with an egg yolk and sliced Asian pear, and a bottle of soju. “It’s a really good place for a late-night drink,” she says.

For one-of-a-kind antiquing: Jayson’s Corner (3714 17th Ave. SE, Calgary)