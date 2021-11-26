At $900K, this skinny Toronto house is listed below average compared to the neighbourhood. What will it sell for?

“Forget Overpaying For COVID Inflated Materials/Labour, Take Advantage Of Low Mortgage Rates In This Turn Key Opportunity,” the listing reads. “An Attractive (Return of Investment) Makes This Gem Perfect For Investors.”

With recent mortgage rates at historically low numbers, the owners of the property are also stressing the income potential of renting out one or both units, Litchmore says. They are also banking on the fact that the house is fully renovated, hoping that buyers see this purchase as an investment that will not require any more fixing up, which may cost more during the pandemic.

“It’s renovated; you know you can get tenants in like right away,” Litchmore said, adding that renters are willing to pay for renovated homes, and that those that are on the market for a long time are usually there because they’re “crappy.”

Another selling point is that the house is detached, although Litchmore says that comes with a caveat.

“It’s very skinny,” he says, pointing out the house is only 16 feet wide, whereas even townhomes are usually about 24 feet wide. A townhouse with three floors might be about 16 feet wide, but the width is unusually narrow for a detached home, Litchmore said.

“It’s not like a true detached house because I don’t think … you can walk around the sides of the home,” he said, adding that he suspects that decades ago, this lot was connected to the one next door. “The house beside it is just as small as well.”

Still, this house being technically detached may be seen as a plus, as “some people are just really opposed to the idea of sharing a wall,” Litchmore says.

“Honestly. I don’t know what it will go for,” Litchmore says. “I’m not too sure how the market will treat this one. There’s a lot of different things going on. And I’m not sure which one will offset the other.”

Tips for finding places like this?

“Generally speaking, if somebody simply wants a two bedroom house, their best bet would be a condo, or condo townhome, or even a townhome,” Litchmore said. “That’s gonna be more affordable.”

Manuela Vega is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @_manuelavega