The big ticket items to splurge on this Black Friday

Sure, nabbing a Black Friday TV bargain is a smart, practical move, but then there’s diamond earrings. Mejuri rarely goes on sale so when it does, you run, not walk. This week, the Canadian cool girl jewelry brand offers 20 per cent off of purchases of $150 or more, including its diamond collection — these pavé hoops are a sparkly classic to add to your forever rotation.

Lemieux et Cie chair, $973 (was $1,390)

The price: $769. The deal: Save $329

Bouclé texture is having a major moment in home decor, and this elegantly curved accent chair by Canadian interior designer Christiane Lemieux will add a touch of low-key glamour to any room.

Dyson V10 Vacuum, $550 (was $700)

The price: $550. The deal: Save $150

You know you’ve been thinking about it. You’ve probably asked a few too many friends for their input. Let the amazing deal on this life-changing cordless vacuum be a sign to pull the trigger. With up to 60 minutes of run-time and truly excellent suction, this state-of-the-art vacuum will basically clean your house for you.

Weekend Max Mara coat, $1,069 (was $1,425)

The price: $1,069. The deal: Save $356

ICYWW: No, it’s never too late to jump on the teddy coat bandwagon, especially if it’s from Italian fashion house Weekend Max Mara. This ultra-cosy fluffy coat in a classic tailored silhouette will make a winter person out of you.

LG OLED TV, $3,998 (was $4,498)

The price: $3,998. The deal: Save $500

This is the Black Friday TV deal you don’t want to miss: A super thin, 77-inch OLED TV will be a stellar companion to your family this holiday-movie season. With its self-lit pixels and 4K resolution, it’ll turn all those shows you’ve saved up into a truly spectacular picture-perfect experience. After all, you aren’t just searching for Black Friday TV deals because you want bigger and better; it’s about family time … right?

Marc Jacobs wallet, $78 (was $130)

The price: $78. The deal: Save $52

With bags getting smaller and smaller, wallets need to as well! Switch up your big, overstuffed wallet for this minimalist one. It has a couple of card slots and a pocket for your ID, which makes for a seamless way to show your proof of vax. The Saffiano leather also means it’s scratch-proof.

Parachute towel set, $527 (was $660)

The price: $527. The deal: Save $133

Nothing is more satisfying than seeing all your towels in the bathroom and linen closet match — major adulting moment. Take advantage of Parachute’s sitewide sale, and add the ultra-plush and soft Turkish cotton towel bundle to your cart. Choose from four stunning colourways (including this rich ochre), and watch your bathroom transform.

Oral B toothbrush set, $160 (was $230)

The price: $160. The deal: Save $70

With AI and Bluetooth technology, this innovative electric toothbrush will coach you to cover all areas evenly with the right amount of pressure (what?!?). The set includes three toothbrush heads, a charger and a travel case, so next time you go on a family vacation, you can leave everyone’s separate toothbrushes at home.

Our Place pot, $165 (was $220)

The price: $165. The deal: Save $65

This IG-worthy “Perfect Pot” will put all your other pots and pans to shame with its flair for steaming and boiling and baking and roasting. So if you’ve been sitting on it since its launch, now’s your chance to see what the hype is all about.

3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $562 (was $865)

The price: $562. The deal: Save $303

Remember when we said top handle bags are one of the biggest trends to come out of the Fall 2021 collections? Now’s the opportunity to hop on the look with this classic yet contemporary petite black bag. Tote it around town with the crossbody strap, then whip off the strap and carry it daintily to your next cocktail party.

G-Adventures tour of Morocco, $1,199 (was $1,499)

The price: $1,149. The deal: Save $300

With borders opening up, it’s a good time to plan that first big getaway, and what could be more celebratory than a 15-day adventure in Morocco? From Casablanca to Marrakech, you’ll hit all the highlights you’ve been pinning to your Pinterest board: getting lost in the souks, exploring the Sahara on camelback and wandering the imperial cities. Your bucket list trip awaits.

