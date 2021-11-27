Does anything really work for thinning hair? Ask The Kit

“I always thought thinning hair was only for men. But I’m a 45-year-old female and I’m alarmed at how much hair I am losing, and fast. You can see my scalp when I pull my hair back or up! I’ve heard of postpartum hair loss for women, but I have no kids. I’m under a lot of stress at work — who isn’t? — and my parents both need caregiving right now. Is all that literally making my hair fall out?” — Distressed by the hair in my hairbrush

This is a huge issue, and one we don’t talk about enough. Half of women will experience significant hair loss at some point in their lives; this compares to about 80 per cent of men. All genders suffer equally from the distress this causes.

“Hair is identity, for everyone, but especially for women,” says Aaron O’Bryan, the Toronto celebrity hairdresser who specializes in hair-loss issues. “Losing your hair is quite traumatic. You don’t feel like yourself.” O’Bryan has made helping out with this problem his mission, from his salon in Cabbagetown, called The Cellar Salon, to the specialty line of plant-based volumizing shampoos and conditioners he has created, called AOB Products, which was backed by Arlene Dickinson after O’Bryan’s recent appearance on Dragon’s Den.

O’Bryan is public about his own hair loss journey (he has had three hair transplants, and also uses a replacement system, about which more later). “I’ve tried absolutely everything!” he says, and he isn’t kidding. But first, he will send you to the doctor. “Get yourself checked out. If anything is going on in your body — hormonal levels, thyroid, iron — you can have hair loss.” He points out that if the body is going through change, the hair is the last thing to get any of the nutrients we ingest.

Stress is indeed a major factor, he says. “Major life changes, moving house, changing your job, that can cause hair loss.” Menopause can often be a factor for measurable hair loss in women. Plus, you need to check for scalp-specific problems, such as alopecia. “And talk to your hair dresser. They have a lot of knowledge for how to help you cope, and cover up if you have to, once you’ve ruled out medical issues.”

Not all types of hair loss are permanent, so there are things you can do, O’Bryan says. He recommends Viviscal supplements. The ingestible pills promote thicker, fuller hair and reduce hair shedding in women. Fun fact: Did you know we lose 50 to 100 hairs every day and that is when we are not experiencing hair loss? “Viviscal takes about six months for you to notice results,” says O’Bryan.

The brand has done some 25 years of research on the subject of hair loss; the active ingredient is a marine complex called AminoMar C, developed by a Swedish scientist in the early 1980s. We checked in with dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll, of Toronto’s Compass Dermatology, for a medical doctor’s opinion on the supplement and its studies. "I routinely recommend Viviscal Pro to my patients. I think they have good clinical studies.” In general, she explains, it is difficult to do studies on hair loss as there are so many variables and you can't do a “split scalp” study because it's ingested. “However, I do think there is good evidence to support its use as part of a multi-pronged approach to hair loss.”

For covering up, O’Bryan is also a fan of Toppik, a spray-on hair fibre. But don’t fear Rudy Giuliani streaks: “It doesn’t run, it sets with a spray and stays until you wash it out.” This would be good, he says, to “fill in” gap areas where the scalp shows through that our reader is concerned about when she puts her hair up.

As for specialty volumizing shampoos and conditioners, such as his own line, or the one from Viviscal, O’Bryan says they do work, to an extent. “They don’t grow hair. But they plump up the hair you have, and invigorate the scalp, because more blood flow can create stronger and fuller hair.”

He says if you want to take it further, go to a scalp doctor. Dermatologists will deal with scalp issues. Or you can go to a trichologist, who is not a doctor but rather someone at a med-spa that specializes in the scalp. They will, he says, analyze your hair with a scope and deal with any buildup problems that might be blocking hair growth. They may steam your scalp, exfoliate, or even offer PRP (which stands for platelet-rich plasma treatments, a.k.a. the vampire blood procedure, wherein your own blood is removed and concentrated to increase the proportion of platelets and injected back in), something that, yes, O’Bryan has tried. He has also tried the light therapy caps you can buy online, and is positive about them. “I repeat, I’ve tried everything!” he says.