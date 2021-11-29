TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the financial and utility sectors helped lead the Toronto market lower, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher after plunging lower Friday amid worries about the latest COVID variant.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.26 points at 21,102.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 101.02 points at 35,000.36. The S&P 500 index was up 45.67 points at 4,640.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 218.87 points at 15,710.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.23 cents US compared with 78.30 cents US on Friday.