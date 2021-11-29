First Drive - 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

As for models, four are available: Trendline ($32,995), Comfortline ($36,795), Comfortline R-Line Black Edition ($39,495) and Highline R-Line ($42,995). Third row seating is an $800 option for all grades and a panoramic sunroof is a $1,500 add-on for the Comfortline.

Volkswagen Canada recently invited a small group of journalists to sample the new Tiguan in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, along with the all-new 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R hot hatches. I’ll have lots to say on those in a separate story coming soon.

At any rate, the three early production units on hand in Niagara were all top-level Highline R-Line copies, finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic with a Storm Grey-Titan Black interior. As one might expect, this trim comes fully loaded. Among its many standard features are 20-inch aluminum wheels, illuminated front grille, adaptive LED headlights, leather seating, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, eight-inch infotainment display, Fender premium audio and more.

To these eyes, the Tiguan has become more attractive with age. It started out as a rounded, jellybean-ish oddity in the late aughts and has evolved into an angular and more sophisticated SUV a decade later. The updating that it’s received here, while not extensive, makes an already attractive package even more appealing. The new front fascia, LED headlights and illuminated front grille give the Tiguan a more premium feel, which I think will resonate with consumers. Upper-level trims tend to account for a larger share of sales for Volkswagen than for other marques, so the R-Line bits included with the Highline should help its curb appeal.

As for cabin changes, I like most of them as well, with one notable exception. First, the good stuff. The multifunction steering wheel looks and feels much more premium than the unit it replaces and provides deep levels of control to the driver’s thumbs, especially for the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, which now offers a greater degree of configurability. Good to see wireless Apple CarPlay here, too. It’s 2021 – tech like this really should be standard for vehicles in this price range.

In terms of style, comfort and fit and finish, the Tiguan impresses. The leather seats offer good comfort, outward visibility is excellent and the look and feel of the trim finishes are impressive. For a $42,000+ vehicle, the Highline R-Line holds its own. Volkswagen interiors generally don’t rank highly on the excitement index, but considering its intended competition, I think the Tiguan’s cabin offers plenty of appeal. The addition of ambient lighting helps in this regard.

As for the one thing I really didn’t love, it’s the capacitive touch panel that governs climate control functions. Look, I get it – mechanical buttons don’t look as good in marketing materials as a flat touch panel with cool graphics. I understand why many manufacturers are moving in this direction, but touch panels can be fussy to use and can create unnecessary distraction.

Mechanical controls operate on feel, but these screens don’t. Just try adjusting a touch panel while driving on a bumpy road – not fun. Drivers often must divert their attention to adjust fan speed or temperature, and it can be more dangerous than you think. I speak from experience. I will give Volkswagen credit, however, for keeping volume and tune knobs so all is not lost. Yet.

On the road, the Tiguan delivers a surprising amount of pep from its 2.0-litre TSI (EA888) turbo four-cylinder. Volkswagen says the powertrain has been recalibrated, and I can report that the EA888’s throttle response is indeed quite lively in all modes, especially sport. Shift response from the eight-speed autobox also feels quite sharp and engaging. Powertrain output doesn’t look especially impressive on paper, but its real-world performance is much better than those numbers (184 hp / 221 lb-ft) would suggest.

There were no emergency handling exercises during the drive, but based on what I experienced on Niagara roads, the Tiguan offers a quiet cabin, with a smooth ride and good handling reflexes. The steering feels light and responsive with good road feel and feedback.

Overall, the 2022 Tiguan is a compelling offering in the intensely competitive compact SUV segment. It won’t be fighting it out for class sales leader, but its styling and packaging changes should keep it entrenched as the number one Volkswagen for some time to come.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.