S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index tumbled down more than 200 points in late-morning trading amid fresh worries about the latest COVID-19 variant, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 279.80 points at 20,869.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 525.99 points at 34,609.95. The S&P 500 index was down 65.40 points at 4,589.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 219.14 points at 15,563.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.15 cents US compared with 78.34 cents US on Monday.