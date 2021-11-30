The best holiday gift deals on Amazon this year

FOR THE COFFEE LOVER WHO IS STILL WFH

Keurig K-Duo, $199, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The price: $199. The deal: Save $51

If a pod-powered machine and an old school drip coffee maker had a crowd-pleasing, space-saving child, it would be this Keurig machine, which allows you to brew individual drinks but also brew up a pot containing up to 12 cups of coffee. Best of both worlds alert!

FOR THE ENGINEERING-INCLINED KID ON YOUR LIST

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $42, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The price: $42. The deal: Save $18

While those Lego sets that build a specific thing — pirate ship! Space centre! — are really fun, you can’t compete with the universe-building potential of a box of Lego bricks designed entirely for free play.

FOR THE BROTHER-IN-LAW WHO’S INTO GAMING

Logitech wireless gaming mouse, $130, amazon.ca SHOP NOW

The price: $130. The deal: Save $70

Save 35 per cent *and* gift the gamer on your list with the ultimate mouse for all their enemy-defeating clicking. Its signature “lightspeed” connectivity means they can game faster and with more precision than ever before, while the 60-hour battery life ensures the fun never ends.

FOR THE ALL-WEATHER WALKER

Joules rain boots, $76, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The price: $76. The deal: Save $19

It’s raining corgis and Dalmatians! These adorable rain boots by Kate Middleton-approved British brand Joules are just the thing to gift to the person on your list who won’t give up their daily walk, torrential downpours or otherwise.

FOR THE TRAVELLER WITH PLACES TO GO

Champs Iconic Collection Three Piece Set, $280, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The price: $280. The deal: Save $430

Not only are these chic rose gold cases from a Canadian brand, they’re also an astonishing 65 per cent off. As in, you would have paid more than $700 for this set of three were they full price. You can gift the entire trio to the wanderer in your life or keep one for yourself for that mini break you’re funding with what you just saved here. Stock is super limited, so don’t dawdle on this deal.

FOR THE PAL WHO NEEDS NEW WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Monster wireless earbuds, $75, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The price: $75. The deal: Save $25 with a coupon

Wireless headphones are at the top of many Christmas wish lists this year — after all, Tatler released this year’s list of things we can be snobby about, and wired headphones are on there — and these ones from Monster get great reviews at a much lower price than certain air-inspired options. They’re already 15 per cent off, but you can save another $25 when you use the coupon.

FOR THE FITNESS FAN

Fit Polo smartwatch, $42, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The price: $42. The deal: Save $8

If you’ve got a biometrics enthusiast on your list (or just someone who likes to count their steps on walks without carrying their phone), consider this excellently priced smartwatch. It does all the things you want it to — track fitness, monitor heart rate, remind you to stand when you’ve been sitting too long — without the price tag of some of the bigger brand name options. PSA: You just need to apply the coupon on the listing to save $8.

FOR THE KIDDO WHO COVETS A TRENDY DOLL

LOL Surprise Miss Glam OMG Doll, $25, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The price: $25. The deal: Save $25

OMG dolls — the acronym stands for Outrageous Millennial Girls — are having their own Bratz moment among the 6-to-8-year-old crowd. (If your kiddo loved LOL dolls, these are their “older siblings” in this toy dynasty.) Nab the first ever OMG fashion doll — and her five looks — for a sweet score that will equal hours of imaginative play.

FOR WEE ONES WITH A SWEET TOOTH

Kinder Surprise Chocolate Eggs, $34, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

Whether you’ve got 24 stockings to stuff or just love someone who consumes chocolate-covered children’s toys en masse, this industrial-sized pack of Kinder Surprises is a bulk-buying win for your wallet.

