TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained more than 300 points in late-morning trading led by gains in the energy and financial sectors as investors shook off worries about the latest COVID-19 variant and U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 349.05 points at 21,009.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 498.76 points at 34,982.48. The S&P 500 index was up 83.64 points at 4,650.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 268.02 points at 15,805.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.44 cents US compared with 78.17 cents US on Tuesday.