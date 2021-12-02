Track Tested - 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Out on the track, the rotary wheel to the right of the steering wheel familiar to Porsche drivers is helpful once you quickly realize that Sport mode feels way too tame for the track, as a quick twist to Sport Plus will adjust steering feel, sound, and suspension sharpness to more enjoyably aggressive levels. Power comes on instantly after almost any corner, and the brakes on the GTS (optional carbon ceramics in this case) always felt strong and progressive, allowing a touch of trail-braking into corners.

That said, it would have been nice to have regeneration paddles that would mimic shift paddles upon braking, as offered in Porsche’s PDK-equipped gas vehicles. And the fact that there’s not even a flat-bottom on the steering wheel in the GTS while there are in some compact mainstream crossovers just seems wrong.

The GTS near the handling limit doesn’t quite feel like it’s trying to imitate a rear-drive sports car, with only very occasional sliding of the rear end if you roll back onto the accelerator too quickly. But it’s amazingly flat for any car, and not just a four-door performance machine that’s more efficient and eco-friendlier than a Toyota Prius.

From an electric vehicle perspective, the Taycan GTS offers the same upgraded drivetrain of all 2022 Taycans, which increases the range for this model year by decoupling the front motor when not needed, thereby increasing efficiency. The GTS hasn’t been rated in North America yet, but the traditionally optimistic WLTP rating is 507 km, courtesy of its 93.4 kWh battery. And like the Turbo models, it can be quick charged at up to 270 kW with the right high-speed charger, the fastest charging EV in Canada– until the Lucid Air hits the market, that is.

The onboard telemetry of an impressive Porsche app attached to an iPhone stuck on the rear-view mirror told us that this GTS briefly reached 205 km/h down the front straight, compared to the roughly 130 m.p.h. (208 km/h) top speed the instructor said his team had reached on this track in the Taycan GTS. He may have been graciously conservative with that estimate, but the GTS likely didn’t have the stretch-out room here to reach its top speed of 250 km/h, which is only 10 km/h less than the official listed figure for the Taycan Turbo S he was driving.

Which lead me to wonder which Taycan is more entertaining to drive on a track. Earlier in Germany, I had driven a Porsche Taycan Turbo S up to an indicated 265 km/h on the Autobahn, where the most drama was the chance of being cut off in the left lane by some 220 km/h-travelling dawdler. It was exhilarating, but in different ways.

On the track, the GTS feels surprisingly like a true 911 sports car with four doors, not blowing you away with the power of a Taycan Turbo S or the volume and single-minded racy drama of a 911 GT3. Its low centre of gravity lead to an ability to dance on the edge of high-speed control while cornering, braking, and accelerating at mid-engine exotic car levels, where its size and spaciousness wrap tighter around you as you realize that this Taycan GTS is a dynamic superstar – no matter how many doors it offers. The GTS will arrive in the spring of 2022.

