S&P/TSX composite up nearly 300 points

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up nearly 300 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally after falling Wednesday on worries about the impact of the latest COVID-19 variant, while U.S. stock markets also charged higher

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 286.91 points at 20,751.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 566.21 points at 34,588.25. The S&P 500 index was up 54.03 points at 4,567.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 80.16 points at 15,334.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.06 cents US compared with 78.27 cents US on Wednesday.