Meredith Shaw’s holiday gift list sparkles hard

“I’m so proud this year to have partnered with Girls Inc, giving a portion of all proceeds to the national organization. When you purchase a Mereband, you know that your sparkle also helps a young girl find hers this season.”

“Oh my gosh, I am obsessed with Trinny Woodall, I have been since her What Not to Wear days. She’s a total style queen. For me, her Miracle Blur has been a total game changer. As soon as you feel it, you understand that it’s totally different than anything you’ve ever put on your face. It fills in every little line and fits perfectly under any makeup. I’ve been through two pots already.”

“Pyjamas are everywhere during the holidays, and if I can point people toward ones that are really elevated and next level, it’s these. They’re the softest thing, and just so beautiful on the body. They have pieces for the whole family if you want to do the matching moment. I have it in five colourways — they’re all I wear.”

“I was using the kids affirmation cards at my house, and I just thought, ‘Well, this is fabulous. We should do these for grown-ups.’ And we did. Every card that I created has an affirmation and an action. And it’s really just to develop your confidence. So, if your confidence is lacking — and I think we all kind of have stumbled a little bit there — this can really bring you forward into 2022.”

“Custom gifts have to be stylish as well as personal. With this lamppost, you’ve really done that. And you can personalize it however you want: you can add your birthday, or it’s really fun to have your pet up there.”

“I love bright green this holiday, I find it really invigorating, and Tuck Shop Co does cashmere so beautifully. Sometimes when we’re looking at cashmere, we want to go into accessories with the gift because A, we don’t know sizing of the person, and B, it’s a bit of an investment. So, I like to go for that luxe accessory that maybe you wouldn’t necessarily buy for yourself, but it’s really fabulous when you get it gifted.”

“This woman out of Kingston, Ont., created a line that is not only really comfortable but has intention behind it. Every piece of clothing that you get, there’s a tag on it somewhere that says ‘You are strong’ or ‘Courage’ — just something to take with you. I love that these are sweats, but sweats with intention. These are manifestation sweats.”

