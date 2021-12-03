Drams come true: Whisky is one of Scotland’s biggest exports — and a major tourist draw, too

The new Johnnie Walker attraction is part of Diageo’s overall £185-million ($314-million) investment in supercharging whisky tourism. Some of the dollars have been poured into revamping its distilleries, inside and out, and upgrading the visitor experiences.

A 40-minute drive from Edinburgh brings me to Glenkinchie, the first of a dozen Diageo distilleries to be spruced up. I’m welcomed by a statue of Johnnie Walker’s famous striding, hat-tipping figure, this one hand-painted with wildflowers by Edinburgh artist Angela Johnston. It’s a nod to the bucolic setting in East Lothian — known for its bounty of fruit orchards, fields of golden barley and blooms — which also inspired the distillery’s new, 35,000-square-foot garden space.

I’m here to try my hand at the cocktail masterclass, under the tutelage of our affable mixologist, Connor, who talks us through some more whisky history before schooling us in techniques. “The art of distilling came to Scotland from Ireland, mainly through a family of physicians called the Beatons in the 1300s,” he explains, “and what they were producing was meant to be consumed as medicine, but as you can see from the picture, they look like they’re having way too much fun.”

And why shouldn’t whisky be fun? I wonder as Connor demos the most advanced move of the day — agitating and aerating our own apple-cinnamon whisky sour with enough intensity to fluff up the aquafaba, which seems to call for full-body, up-down-all-around, giggle-inducing choreography with our Boston shaker (while trying to avoid accidentally dousing a neighbour).

My efforts leave no doubt that I shouldn’t quit my day job, but I come away with the lesson anyway: whisky need not be the strictly serious endeavour of lifelong collectors or saved for special occasions. It can just be appreciated exactly as you like it, all in good fun.

Where to explore whisky in Scotland

Here, the differences between the five Scotch regions.

Highland: By sheer geographical size, this is the biggest whisky region in the country, and it’s noted for the widest range of styles. The Glenturret, which claims the title of Scotland’s oldest working distillery (dating back to at least 1763), is here.

Speyside: If judging by production, this is the largest whisky region in Scotland, thanks to all the warm, dry, barley-nurturing weather. It’s home to roughly half the country’s distilleries — and the Malt Whisky Trail will point you toward nine key locations, all offering guided tours, including Cardhu.

Lowland: Encompassing Edinburgh, this region is noted for its pretty countryside, as well as single malts on the light, sweet and floral side — hence the nickname “Lowland ladies,” to describe its whiskies. Glenkinchie is among the most popular distilleries.

Campbeltown: This is Scotland’s littlest whisky-producing region; it’s a small coastal town with just three distilleries left, including historic Springbank. But the uniqueness of its single malts, noted for robust, briny, sometimes peaty flavours, sets it apart.

Islay: For connoisseurs of the smokiest whiskies, the 40-kilometre-long, salt-sprayed isle of Islay (”eye-luh”) is the source. Known for its dramatic coastal landscape, it’s famously peaty. The nine working distilleries include Bowmore, founded in 1779.

Writer Wing Sze Tang travelled as a guest of Johnnie Walker, which did not review or approve this article. Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.