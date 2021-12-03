Relishing Surrey’s new spice route: B.C.’s second largest city adds a diverse culinary trail

The television, carefully perched on top of a tall soda fridge, plays a video of a tropical sunset framed by swaying palm trees, alongside a tender Vietnamese cover of “The Sound of Silence.” At a nearby table, regulars are setting up for their weekly card tournament. I’m watching the scene unfold while finishing the best cup of ca phe sua da (Vietnamese iced coffee enriched with condensed milk) I’ve tasted outside of Hanoi.

I’m at K.G Banh Mi & Coffee, a warm and inviting, if somewhat bare-bones, new restaurant in Surrey, B.C. I probably wouldn’t have found my way here, to this part of a scruffy strip mall — Sumerian grill, Mexican taqueria, skateboard shop — on my own, but then I would’ve missed out on this excellent coffee and may never have tasted bun nuoc leo.

The restaurant’s specialty, bun nuoc leo, is a luscious rice noodle soup from the Mekong Delta, rich with slices of roasted and shredded pork, shrimp, galangal and lemongrass, in a broth made complex and gently sour from the addition of fermented fish. It’s what pho wants to be when it grows up.

K.G Banh Mi and its excellent soup are part of Surrey’s new Spice Trail, a collection of restaurants that share a love of spice, spice blends and all manner of flavourful seeds, roots, fruits and barks. Launched in the summer, the self-guided food trail is a natural fit for the city, on pace to surpass Vancouver as British Columbia’s largest, where immigrants, primarily from India, the Philippines and China, make up 43 per cent of Surrey’s total population.

Thirty-plus restaurants and markets are currently listed on the Spice Trail, although that number is set to grow as new places are discovered and open. Word-of-mouth and a small team of intrepid eaters hand-picked by Visit Surrey, the city’s tourism board, determine which restaurants are included, although participation is voluntary.

The Spice Trail includes already famous spots like Vikram Vij’s My Shanti, which put Surrey on the culinary map, along with unsung newcomers specializing in everything from Korean DIY grilling (Woo Korean BBQ) to Nepalese meat dumplings (Taste of Himalayas) and Fijian groceries (Indo Fiji Supermarket) to Ghanian jollof (Taste of Africa).

“The sheer number of restaurants in the city can be overwhelming sometimes,” says Ange Chew, executive director for Discover Surrey and the driving force behind the creation of the Spice Trail. “We set out to take some of the guesswork out of the process. We’ve got some well-known places, but also wanted to highlight those out-of-the-way mom-and-pop spots that people might otherwise overlook.”

Such is the case at my next stop, Chacha’s Tandoor & Grill, a slick, modern quick-service North Indian restaurant with brass-accented wallpaper, and desi hip-hop on the stereo. Luckily, it’s a Sunday, so keema kulcha, a weekend-only special and something I’ve apparently been missing out on my whole life, is on the menu.

A Punjabi soft-leavened flatbread stuffed with minced meat, the kulcha is cooked in the tandoor until its exterior is a toasted — almost charred on the edges — delight. The flatbread is used as a kind of dipping vessel/wrapper for the accompaniments: pungent slices of red onion, creamy raita and a deeply flavourful chicken curry.

That’s its intended purpose anyway, but I also press it into service as a partner for kalami kebab, tender chicken thighs with spicy onions, as well as the impossibly rich daal makhani: black lentils slow-cooked in cream, butter and just enough garam masala to set everything off.