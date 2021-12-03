Let it snow, let it snow: What’s new on the Canadian slopes this winter

Located in Banff National Park, the three mountain resorts that make up Ski Big 3 — Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise and Mt. Norquay — have a combined winter area of almost 8,000 acres and 357 runs for all abilities to perfect their alpine style.

Lake Louise has welcomed back World Cup racing this season (Nov. 26 to Dec. 5), the first stop on the circuit. Beginning in mid-January, the new Juniper chairlift will give beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders access to three new runs.

Banff Sunshine has invested in technology, making it easy to post snow selfies from anywhere on the mountain, as well as showcasing the country’s only heated chairlift, a warm respite before heading down the slopes. At the intimate, family-friendly Mt. Norquay, the only ski resort in the Rockies to have night skiing, seven high-speed tubing lanes are now ready for adrenalin junkies.

Focus on freestyling

With 42 runs, 30 of them lit for night skiing, Blue Mountain is Ontario’s largest ski resort. Established in 1941, it regularly introduces more year-round activities and has become popular for those wanting to learn freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

For those intent on mastering how to swirl and whirl off jumps, moguls and ramps, Blue Mountain has added to its two existing snow parks with the new Yahoo Terrain Park, a progression park for beginner to intermediate-level enthusiasts dreaming of becoming the next Shaun White.

Just get started

Among the 54 runs offered at Le Massif de Charlevoix, 15 per cent are dedicated to beginners. Focusing on families and learning, the Quebec ski resort has developed a new learning zone in the Brise-Glace sector this winter, featuring a magic carpet (a conveyor belt on the snow’s surface to help budding racers learn to ski) and a ski lift designed for novices, including youngsters.

The resort is also partnering with its neighbour, Sentier des Caps, to provide access to an extensive network of hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country ski trails, available at a discounted rate for Le Massif pass holders. For those wanting to broaden their skills, there are four- to 12.8-kilometre loops for snowshoeing, 15 kilometres of trail for classic cross-country skiing and a new 8.3-kilometre trail for freestyle cross-country skiing.

Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.