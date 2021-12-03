Travel news: Ontario experiences by rail, a connections-made-easier booking platform, Montreal’s wintry outdoor dance floor

On the rails

Road tripping isn’t the only way to wheel around the province. This winter, the Regional Tourism Organization of South Eastern Ontario (RTO 9) has joined up with Via Rail and the new Toronto-based travel company Landsby to create a series of “Rail + Roam” packages (landsby.ca/rail-and-roam). The experiences cater to varying interests, from wining and dining to wellness, and cover destinations like Prince Edward County, Kingston and Gananoque.

Connecting the dots

Air Transat has launched a virtual interlining platform called Connectair by Air Transat, which enables travellers to combine a flight on the Canadian airline with one on a partner airline (such as easyJet or Avianca). The service effectively adds more than 135 new destination options across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America. Should one of your flights be delayed or cancelled, Dohop (the technology partner) will provide a replacement flight at no extra cost, or if there’s no alternative, will refund the unused part of the booking.

Parks and rec

It’s not too early to start plotting your summer camp plans: Parks Canada will begin taking reservations in January and February for visits between April 2022 and March 2023. Exact reservation dates vary by site, so check pc.gc.ca and take note in your calendar. Still looking for gifting ideas for your favourite outdoor enthusiast? You can get a Parks Canada Discovery Pass — which grants a year’s worth of unlimited admission to more than 80 places nationwide — in time for the holidays if ordered by Dec. 9.

Out in the cold

Promising the chilliest dance floor in the world, Igloofest will bring the outdoor party to Montreal’s Old Port over four weekends, from Jan. 13 to Feb. 5, 2022. It’s the 15th anniversary of the electronic music festival, which will draw artists from near and far, with Bonobo, Diplo, Fatboy Slim and Richie Hawtin among the headliners.

