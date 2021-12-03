Iceland’s new hotel hot spot promises a champagne-stocked spa bar and an underground nightlife scene

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

There’s a new hot spot in the land of Nordic cool: the Reykjavik Edition, which opened in preview in early November.

The backstory: Take the inventor of the modern boutique getaway (Ian Schrager, co-founder of Studio 54), add a partnership with one of the world’s largest hotel chains (Marriott International), and the result is Edition, a brand of one-of-a-kind luxury properties described as “hotels that don’t act like hotels.” Each one, including the Reykjavik Edition, is meant to be a microcosm of its destination.

The space: There are 253 rooms and suites (from $522), ranging from 269 to 1,367 square feet. “Cosy retreat” was the overall design vision, with crafty, locally made decor touches (like colourful wool blankets by Ístex, and hand-thrown ceramics by artist Guðbjörg Káradóttir), faux fur rugs and custom Italian furniture. Floor-to-ceiling windows show off ocean or harbour views, and select rooms, including the one-bedroom penthouse suite, come with an outdoor terrace.

The dining: At the signature restaurant Tides, chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason (best known for the Michelin-starred Dill) serves up modern Icelandic fare, much of it cooked over an open fire. Choose from dishes like the shareable, whole Arctic char stuffed with lemon, dill and garlic butter, or opt for the eight-course tasting menu, offered on select nights for up to 10 seats around the open kitchen. Cocktails await in the designed-for-socializing lobby bar and the more tucked-away, intimate Tölt. Of course, a Schrager hotel wouldn’t be complete without a scene: still to come is Sunset, an underground nightclub that will host DJ nights and other ongoing events.

The extra amenities: The on-site gym, outfitted with Matrix equipment, is open at all hours. Coming soon is the spa, where you’ll find wellness with a twist: a central lounge with a bar. Following a massage treatment or stints in the hammam, sauna or hydrotherapy plunge pool, recoup with champagne or a moss vodka infusion.

The nearby sights: The hotel’s harbourside address is right next door to the architecturally dazzling concert hall Harpa, home to the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the Icelandic Opera. The location is also within strolling distance of the cool restaurants, bars and shops clustered along Laugavegur, the city’s main thoroughfare.

Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.