I have a holiday party dressing dilemma. Ask The Kit

“I’m excited to be hosting a (smaller, COVID-cautious) gathering this year, at my home. But we are all so out of practice and I’m nervous about setting the right tone. My greatest fear is going to a party and finding I’m either too dressed up or too casual. I once wore (nice, new) jeans to a party and, when I caught a glimpse of a woman in rhinestones and her date in a suit through the window, I walked right past the house and went home! Can you help me with ideas for what to wear to make all my guests feel the most comfortable?” — Name Withheld, Downtown Toronto

None of us wants to stick out like a sore thumb. That is the stuff embarrassment reels (those flashbacks that play out for years, unbidden, at random moments of insomnia) are made of. We are social beings, or at least we usually are, and members of a herd have a strong desire to belong. For humans, clothing is a key signifier of belonging.

In the olden days, circa 1940s black-and-white films, when everyone would automatically wear a dinner jacket or long dress, things must have been easy. In our mashed-up era of anything-goes fashion, party dressing runs a very broad gamut indeed. Your guests are very likely as lost as you are.

The good news here is that you have an opportunity to help out your guests long before they arrive at your doorstep (or are tempted to walk past your window). Talia Brown Thall, a Toronto celebrity stylist and fabulous woman about town, has some excellent, concrete advice to share on your dilemma. We agree with you, Name Withheld: what the hostess wears matters.

“It is really nice to set the mood of the evening right from the invite stage,” Brown Thall says. “Give your guests a hint at what you are planning for decor, food and activities.” If you spell out that it will be a cocktail party with passed hors d’oeuvres, that will give your guests the cue to dig up cocktail gear, as in a classic Audrey Hepburn knee-length sheath dress or a fancy “going-out” blouse. “If it is a games night, you could suggest loungewear and yes, that really can be fancy pyjamas.”

Don’t worry if you sent the invite out long ago; you can send out a little reminder note with more details right up to the day of the soirée. Brown Thall is a fan of layering in subtle clues on top of overt ones: “If the evening is dark and sexy, use a black font. If it is a cosy night at home with board games, use light blue. If your theme is classic festive, use red and throw in some mistletoe. But be sure to add direct comments, too: as in, ‘We’ll be having a bonfire’ … or dancing … or wine and cheese.’ If it is a fondue night, suggest chalet attire. The more specific you are the better.”

After that, she says, approach dressing as a layering project. “If you are at home, take advantage of the fact that you can slip into your bedroom and add layers and accessories or take them off through the evening, to adjust your outfit to what your guests show up in.” You could start with that all-purpose little black dress, “the one you’ve been dying to wear the past two years,” says Brown Thall. “Make sure it fits well. The main thing is that you are physically comfortable: it sets a tone if you are at ease.” In other words, picking at your tights or hiking up your dress all night makes you look, and others feel, ill at ease.

Adding texture is a good idea, Brown Thall says, such as brocade or sequins. Velvet is back in a big way, from clothing to headbands to bags to shoes. “For holiday, velvet can really elevate an outfit.”

Then start piling on the fun stuff. Add a faux-fur bolero jacket. Or a kimono. Or a glittery blazer. Finally, she says, “add brooches, add pearls, add earrings, do it all! You can peel things off as you move through the night. Mix high and low, new and vintage. This is a great moment for cocktail rings, which are made especially for hosting a party.”

Then comes the important issue of shoes. “Bring back the shoe bag!” she says. Dealing with Canadian winters means both host and partygoer need to plan ahead on footwear; no one wants a mucky, sopping front entry. “Set out a tray for boots, under a rolling rack for coats,” is Brown Thall’s suggestion. “And since everyone won’t have thought to bring shoes, you could put out a basket of dollar-store slippers or hotel slippers you have collected over time.”