This 36-year-old new mom is starting from scratch after moving back to Canada from the U.S. What can she and her partner afford?

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc., on Shellie’s future.

Shellie and her partner sure have had a lot of life changes all at once. A new baby, leaving their jobs and moving to another country. The good news is they are getting a lot of support from family, financially and otherwise.

Typically, there is a three-month waiting period for Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) coverage upon returning to Canada, but this was waived as a temporary COVID-19 measure. Shellie and her partner should apply for coverage for their baby and also consider whether to keep or cancel any coverage they had in place while working in the U.S., if applicable.

If they had any U.S. saving or retirement accounts, they should consider whether to keep them, cash them in, or transfer them now that they are in Canada. Some accounts may remain tax-free or tax deferred but may require special tax filings and probably should not be contributed to as non-U.S. residents.

Child-care costs can be expensive in Toronto and wait lists can be long, so they should start the search now to determine their options. Full-time infant placements can cost more than $2,000 per month.

If they want to save for their baby’s future post-secondary costs, a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is best. Contributions of up to $2,500 per year attract a 20 per cent government grant and grow tax deferred. That said, I would not be focused on saving for long-term expenses like education or retirement. I would focus on paying down credit card debt and saving up an emergency fund so they can move out of Shellie’s parents’ home. A Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) is probably the best account to use to start to build their savings. If either of them is a U.S. citizen, they need advice on the U.S. taxation of RESPs and TFSAs, which the IRS does not recognize as tax deferred or tax-free like in Canada.

Their job search could be tough midway through the school year, but they seem confident they will find something soon. If they are doing freelance work, they should remember there is no tax withheld on self-employment income so they could have a tax liability in April. That said, with only a partial year of income, their earnings will not likely be taxed at a high rate.

As far as moving out and what they can afford, the good news is rent may be cheaper in Toronto than in Boston. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Boston is currently $3,000 (U.S.) — or $3,840 Canadian, according to U.S.-based rental platform Zumper. Canadian-based Rentals.ca reports the average Toronto two-bedroom comes in at $2,678 Canadian per month.

Regardless, babies are expensive and so is living in Toronto. Shellie and her partner will have to build a budget that allows them to balance their short-term and long-term goals.

Results: She spent more. Spending in week 1: $177.50 Spending in week 2: $242.50

How she thinks she did: “We spent a bit more, but you know, baby essentials,” Shellie said. She also went on a date with her partner, the first one in a while, and had her parents babysit.

One thing she was thankful for this week was going to a walk-in clinic for a checkup. “I’m so happy it’s free health care, I had totally forgot about that,” she said. “Thankfully, my child is also a Canadian citizen, as I can pass that down to her.”

Take-aways: Taking in all the expenses, including the potential $2,000 a month child care, Shellie is considering staying at home and taking on freelance projects while her partner finds a job.

“That’s a lot of money, especially as people who are currently unemployed,” she said. “We’re really, really lucky my parents are housing us and taking care of some needs.”

Living in a four-bedroom house, the space is adequate for them and they’re hoping that they’ll be able to stay at Shellie’s parents’ place for a year or two while they get settled, pay off debt and find work. “Thankfully, the rent is much less here than in Boston.”

With Shellie planning to stay at home, the next step she’ll be looking into is an RESP account. “Getting on this sooner rather than later will really pay off,” she said. “It’s a good reminder to keep saving and looking forward even if it feels like we’re starting from nothing.”

Lastly, she’s feeling confident about their decision to move back. “It’s good to be close to family and have people that can help out. With my parents around, they can also help occasionally with child care.”

