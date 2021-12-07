The Kit beauty director Katherine Lalancette’s current beauty obsessions

Every day, new products make their way onto my (WFH) desk and it’s my job to try them out. The good ones find their way into various roundups and stories across thekit.ca and thestar.com, and the OMG-this-stuff-is-amazing ones go on to live right here, in my faves of the moment column. Behold, my latest loves.

Much like your T-zone can be oily and your cheeks dry, your hair, too, can have mixed feelings. I, for one, find my ends perpetually parched while my roots can barely go a day without shampoo. Lucky for me, French purveyor of luxury hair care Kérastase just launched a line expressly tailored to those of us with combination strands. The range is called Spécifique and as the name implies, it’s all about addressing your hair’s particular set of needs. My favourite from the line is the cleansing clay, a weekly rinse-out treatment that rids your scalp of excess oil, product buildup and pollution, while delivering volume and nourishment. Just the thing to revive greasy, limp, lifeless locks. Combined with the Masque Réhydratant, a lightweight gel mask that revs up shine and replenishes moisture, it acts like a guru, guiding my hair to a state of perfect balance.

After winning over legions of fans in the U.S., Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 is finally available in Canada. The brand’s founder, Sasha Plavsic, is actually from Vancouver, but the product launched in the States first as the approval process for sunscreens in Canada is notoriously lengthy. It was well worth the wait. Part serum, part foundation and part sunblock, this nifty hybrid bathes skin in dewy radiance (the finish is absolutely stunning) while shielding it from rays thanks to zinc oxide. The sheer tint (it’s available in 30 shades) provides light coverage and eliminates the pesky white cast often associated with mineral sunscreens. The formula is also spiked with niacinamide, plant-derived squalane and hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate — a benefit that’s sure to be appreciated during the cold, dry, dreary months.

I live for that moment at the end of the day, when laptops are closed and dinner plates cleared, and I make my way to the washroom to turn on the bath faucet. I swear the mere sound of the tub filling slows down my heart rate. As though it sends a signal to my brain: “That’s enough for today.” I press pause on my running to-do list, let my limbs sink heavy in the water and lie still as the warmth melts every last shred of stress. On evenings when I yearn for even more relaxation, I reach for this delightful set from Montreal brand Selv Rituel. I sprinkle the dried flowers and pink Himalayan salt, squeeze a few drops of the fragrant oil (a calming blend of lavender and eucalyptus) and set the tea light on the edge of the tub. Unadulterated bliss. I plan on gifting this kit to all the fellow bath-lovers in my life.