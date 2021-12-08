S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as the industrial and technology sectors fell, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.98 points at 21,065.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.47 points at 35,631.96. The S&P 500 index was down 6.18 points at 4,680.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.92 points at 15,702.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.05 cents US compared with 78.99 cents US on Tuesday.