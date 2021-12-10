Luggage loved by frequent flyers: Squeeze everything you need for any trip into these top-notch suitcases and bags

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Finding the right luggage can often feel like Prince Charming’s quest to match Cinderella to her glass slipper. Instead of searching far and wide for your elusive perfect fit, read on for the bags that three pro jetsetters love packing.

Heather Greenwood Davis, travel expert and contributing writer at National Geographic

The carry-on: Toronto-based journalist Heather Greenwood Davis has taken her carry-on from Away on at least a dozen trips, and it still looks as good as new. She loves the stylish look of the 3.4-kg, hard-shell case, the effortless glide of the 360-degree wheels and how easy it is to rub off scuff marks. With its two large compartments and hidden laundry bag, Greenwood Davis finds packing easier, too. “I always feel like my stuff is going to be secure,” she says. “I’ve used it for small and big trips. It’s perfect.”

Away the carry-on suitcase, from $295, awaytravel.com

The checked bag: Greenwood Davis doesn’t actually have a checked bag — yet. She prefers travelling with just a carry-on, but she’s such a fan of her Away case that she plans to grab one of the brand’s larger options as well, which come in medium (4.5 kg) and large (5.3 kg). “These bags are for someone who likes a sleek, compact look, but still wants to carry everything.”

Away the medium suitcase, $395, awaytravel.com

Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington, travel expert and founder of travelandstyle.ca

The carry-on: Rimowa luggage is a splurge, but a worthwhile one, says Toronto-based on-air travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington. She’s had her polycarbonate Essential Cabin S carry-on for over a decade and it “never fails.” It easily slots into the overhead bin and weighs just over 3 kg. The simple interior, which is equipped with a divider, is also ideal for using packing cubes. “I’ve tried other carry-ons, but I always go back to this one,” she says. “It’s something you’ll have for a very, very long time.”

Rimowa Essential Cabin S suitcase, $860, rimowa.com