The fanciest new hotel in Paris comes with a nearly 6,500-square-foot private ‘garden in the sky’

There’s a glamorous newcomer in Paris, and she’s not from around here: Bulgari Hotel Paris opened on Dec. 2, bringing Italian style to one of the city’s fanciest quarters, in the 8th arrondissement.

The backstory: Founded in Rome in 1884, Bulgari is best known for its luxury goods, particularly its fine jewelry. But the company has also been opening hotels and resorts since 2004, largely in cosmopolitan cities, like Milan, London and Shanghai. Taking over an 11-floor modern building with aristo flair on avenue George V, Bulgari Hotel Paris marks its seventh hospitality property. There’s more to come: locations in Rome, Moscow and Tokyo are slated to open in 2022.

The space: There are 76 rooms and suites, with even the most compact being spacious, especially by Paris standards, starting at about 450 square feet. The most eye-popping is the Bulgari penthouse, which encompasses more than 4,300 square feet indoors, plus nearly 6,500 square feet outside for your own rooftop “garden in the sky,” complete with spectacular panoramic views. Each room is styled in the manner of a private apartment — if your home happened to come with dedicated butler service, plush cashmere blankets and herringbone-patterned carpets, a personal hammam (available in select bathrooms), and a mini-bar fashioned to resemble a travel trunk, holding Italian treats.

The dining: Perhaps you’re coming to Paris for pastries, not pasta al pomodoro, but the intimate signature restaurant here, Il Ristorante — Niko Romito, aims to impress with quintessential Italian dishes, executed with both sophistication and simplicity. (The aforementioned pomodoro, for instance, is made with only spaghetti and tomatoes.) The menu is the work of chef Niko Romito, best known for the three-Michelin-starred Reale in Castel di Sangro, Italy.

The extra amenities: The hotel’s 24/7, Technogym-equipped fitness space is the seventh outpost of Workshop, the state-of-the-art, U.K.-based gym founded by celebrity personal trainer Lee Mullins. Recover from your training or jet lag at the two-level spa, where you’ll find nine treatment rooms, and a pool space that draws inspiration from ancient Roman baths. Also on-site is a dedicated salon/beauty space headed by the brothers behind Des Garçons (ELLE anointed their original location “the place to be” for stylish girls’ hair).

The nearby sights: The hotel is right in the Triangle d’Or (“Golden Triangle”), a particularly swanky slice of the city, bound by avenue Montaigne, avenue des Champs-Élysées and avenue George V. Fashionphiles are a few minutes’ walk from a row of luxury boutiques (Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada) and the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris. It’s also within strolling distance of the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, but the prime address makes all of sparkling Paris easy to explore.

