Six ways to be a more ethical traveller in 2022

For every $100 (U.S.) spent on holiday in a developing country, it’s estimated that only around $5 (U.S.) stays in the local economy, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Known as tourism “leakage,” this is largely the result of travellers booking with foreign-owned hotels and tour operators.

To help ensure your money goes more directly into the community, book locally owned accommodation and shop at local stores. “The more we can support local operators and business, the more it ensures tourism doesn’t become a monolithic or generic experience,” says Sampson.

There is, however, a caveat when it comes to accommodation: vacation rental sites make it possible to book rooms directly from locals, but they’ve also contributed to gentrification. Before reserving this way, weigh up whether the neighbourhood is in an affordable rental housing crisis. If so, consider checking in to a hotel in an established tourist area instead.

Travel low and slow to reduce your carbon footprint.

Air travel comes with a famously hefty carbon footprint, so it’s easy to see why flygskam — or “flight shame,” an anti-flying social movement started in Sweden — has taken off. But sometimes flying is the only route; it may be the sole way, for example, to see loved ones across the country.

When you do have to fly, consider paying for carbon offsets, which is now offered by some airlines when booking your trip, and also available separately through not-for-profits like Carbonfund.org. Frequent travellers can even sign up for subscriptions with organizations such as Tomorrow’s Air, which works with Climeworks to remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it underground.

Then, once you reach your destination, low and slow is the name of the game. Coach buses and trains may not have the glamour of jet-setting, but they produce far fewer emissions. Finally, using public transit in your destination isn’t just eco-friendly — it’s also affordable, with the bonus of providing insight into a community and its culture.

Don’t take a holiday from reducing, reusing and recycling.

Beautiful Bali, known for its pristine beaches, has become known as of late for something else: plastic pollution. During the 2021 monsoon season, up to 60 tonnes of plastic waste washed up on popular tourist beaches every day, a byproduct of insufficient infrastructure coupled with overtourism. Bali sees 16 million annual visitors (both international and domestic), who produce 3.5 times the amount of garbage created by locals, or 13 per cent of the tiny island’s waste, reports the Bali Partnership.

Think about reducing waste abroad whenever possible, which could entail travelling with a reusable tote bag, water bottle and coffee cup. If you’re concerned about whether the local tap water is safe to drink, consider investing in a reusable water filtration or purification bottle (Larq and Grayl are two popular brands).

Choose tours that celebrate — rather than commodify — culture.

Indigenous tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments both in Canada and abroad and has the potential to be a powerful tool for reconciliation. But if not Indigenous-led, it can result in the commodification of cultures and perpetuation of stereotypes, rather than genuine cultural exchange.

It can be tricky territory to navigate, which is why it’s important to become aware of your own power and privilege as a traveller. Your race, socio-economic status, physical abilities, gender, religion and sexuality all affect the way you see the world — and the way the world sees you.

“Traditional definitions of tourism have always centred or given priority to the white privileged traveller,” says Karla Boluk, an associate professor of recreation and leisure studies at the University of Waterloo. Boluk, whose research focuses on tourism as a poverty alleviation tool, says seeking out and supporting social entrepreneurship and those working toward “regenerative tourism” is one way to combat this.

“Regenerative tourism is based on engaging with local communities and ensuring that all those affected by tourism have a voice at the table to the kind of outcomes they want,” she explains.

Remember why we travel.

Regardless of why or how you travel, encountering uncomfortable feelings of inequity may be part of your experience. But Anu Taranath, author of “Beyond Guilt Trips: Mindful Travel in an Unequal World,” says examining this discomfort is part of what makes travel worthwhile. She suggests asking yourself why you had those feelings walking through a particular part of town, compared to how you feel in the lobby of a five-star hotel.

“Trying to be an ethical traveller, for me, is all about curiosity, having lots of questions in our minds and knowing we won’t always be able to answer them,” says Taranath. “For me, it’s a good trip when I come back with more questions than I left with.”

Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.