Travel news: Canada’s ‘most exciting’ backcountry trail, bucket-list trips by private jet, and how to pay like a local

Into the wild

Looking for a new backcountry challenge? New Brunswick’s historic Sentier Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, has landed on National Geographic’s list of “the planet’s 25 most exciting destinations for 2022.” Used as a migration route by the nomadic Mi’gmaq people for thousands of years, the single-track wilderness path opened in 2018 for hiking, following extensive restoration work. The intrepid and experienced can cover the whole 150 kilometres, which runs along the Nepisiguit River from Bathurst to Mount Carleton Provincial Park, in an estimated six to 12 days.

On-the-go card

Global fintech company Wise has launched its Wise card in Canada, enabling customers to “pay like a local around the world,” in more than 150 currencies, without foreign transaction fees. Although not a credit card — it works as a prepaid card connected to a multi-currency account — it taps into Visa’s global network, so you can use it wherever the latter is accepted.

Suite spot

The Hotel Belmont Vancouver is the first Canadian property to join Accor’s MGallery, a collection of boutique hotels. Renovated in 2019, the 82-room spot is known for its historic address (once home to the bar where you could’ve heard a not-yet-famous Michael Bublé play) and its retro-modern, made-for-Instagram esthetic.

Sky’s the limit

As a trend, private aviation has taken off during the pandemic, reaching record levels of activity this year, according to research firm WingX. Another sign of demand: the 2022 itineraries offered by the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience are almost entirely sold out. The company has just announced its 2023 journeys, which will whisk travellers on bucket-list experiences like the 13-day “African Wonders” trip via a new 48-seat Airbus. The price tag is a casual $130,000 (U.S.) per adult, based on double occupancy.

