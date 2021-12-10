S&P/TSX composite moves lower, U.S. markets rise

The February gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,784.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nearly 4.7 cents at US$4.29 a pound.

The powerhouse energy sector was up on higher crude oil prices as Enerplus Corp. gained 2.8 per cent and MEG Energy Corp. was up 1.8 per cent.

The January crude contract was up 73 cents at US$71.67 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 11.1 cents at US$3.93 per mmBTU.

Crude climbed 7.6 per cent on the week to mark the first positive week after six weeks of losses.

Small said oil prices bounced back following indications that the Omicron variant won't be as bad as Delta and OPEC and its allies maintained its plan to increase output in January.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.65 cents US compared with 78.74 cents US on Thursday.

The heavyweight financials sector increased as bank shares rose on the prospect of higher interest rates.

It was led by Laurentian Bank Inc., whose shares increased 5.7 per cent, after raising its dividend and reporting stronger core results.

"Whenever you have a higher interest rate environment, banks are going to win out," said Small, noting they will be helped by higher net interest margins and lower loan losses.

"As interest rates rise in this country and in the U.S., I definitely think financials is a way to invest in that environment."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LB, TSX:LSPD, TSX:BB, TSX:SHOP, TSX:ERF, TSX:MEG, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press